Brothers Osborne’s John Osbourne and Wife Lucie’s Twins Have Arrived

It’s a boy and a girl for Brothers Osborne guitarist John Osborne and his wife Lucie Silvas.

The couple welcomed twins early this morning (March 21), and initially announced the news in an Instagram story. John shared a more permanent post on his page a few hours later.

As he wrote, his first child, Arthur, came Earthside at 1:43 am weighing 3 lbs, 13 ounces, and measuring 15.5 inches. His second child, Maybelle, came one minute later weighing 5 lbs, 1 oz, and measuring 18 inches long.

“Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle. It’s going to be a wild one,” he wrote, adding. “[Lucie] – You’re a damn boss.”

John’s post earned congratulatory comments from some of the biggest names in country music, such as Brett Eldridge, Randy Houser, and Maren Morris.

“Yessssss,” Eldridge wrote alongside several heart emojis. “They are going to be some incredible kiddos with great hearts.”

“Wow!! Congratulations you two!!!” Houser added.

As an earlier post explained, Maybelle and Arthur came earlier than expected, which isn’t uncommon for twins. Brothers Osborne had to cancel their Love Rising appearance when Lucie went into labor.

In the update, John joked that the twins “have picked up on the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced.”

Brothers Osborne Guitarist and Wife Share Their IVF Story

The babies are John and Lucie’s first children. The couple of 15 years announced the pregnancy in November via social media.

John, 40, and Lucie, 45, conceived their son and daughter through in vitro fertilization, according to an interview with PEOPLE. They opened up about the process and admitted it was an emotionally and physically hard experience, but they ended up with all of their hopes coming true.

“We went through a very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point,” Lucie admitted. “We had an embryo transfer where we transferred two embryos thinking that would give us a better chance of getting one [baby], but we got two. I think deep down, we were hoping for two.”

While they both joked about wishing for something a bit out of their wheelhouse, they were thrilled to see two heartbeats on the ultrasound. And they immediately connected with their children.

“We are so excited,” added Lucie. “It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies. When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you’re going to have two, it’s amazing.”