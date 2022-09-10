brothers-osbourne-reveal-their-surprising-pick-for-all-time-favorite-willie-nelson-album

Country music duo Brothers Osbourne shared their all-time favorite Willie Nelson album. The band consists of members John and T.J. Osbourne. A fan tweeted at the brothers, asking: “Favorite Willie album? You can only pick one!!”

They responded with: “Red Headed Stranger is, but the favorite is Willie Sings Kristofferson. Literally perfect.”

Red Headed Stranger is 👌🏼 but the favorite is Willie Sings Kristofferson.

Literally perfect. https://t.co/ToXWrTzbNH — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) September 10, 2022

They were “drunk on a plane” and decided to do a Q&A on Twitter. They tweeted: “Drunk on a plane and headed to CA while letting it all hang out. Ask any question. The truth shall floweth.” That prompted the Willie Nelson question, as well as other questions such as “What is your dream duet?” They responded: “Any artist that goes by a first name… Garth, Reba, Shania, Jesus.”

Jason Isbell asked the band: “John did you keep the Gucci jacket from the Grammy afterparty? It looked good on you.”

John quote-tweeted the question, answering: “Thanks @JasonIsbell. I did. Thinking of selling it to fund a vintage Uni-Vibe. Yay or nay?”

Fans of the pair enjoyed the drunken Q&A.

Just earlier this year, Brothers Osbourne faced some issues when their music was no longer being played on the radio. They won Duo of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards when T.J. revealed in the acceptance speech: “about a week ago they pulled our single from country radio. So I needed a little wind put back in my sails.”

Brothers Osbourne Addressed Radio Not Playing Their Songs

They elaborated backstage: “We don’t necessarily get the love that some other artists do on radio. And it’s just a fact. Tonight, I guess some people were upset that I said that. But I said a true statement: Our single literally got pulled last week and we just won an award. If you’re upset about that, maybe you’re part of the problem.”

However, things seem to be looking up for the brothers, as they are on the lineup for Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Festival. The festival takes place in Charleston, South Carolina in October. Brothers Osbourne plays Sunday, October 9. See the full lineup below.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

1:00-1:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drew Dangerfield

1:45-2:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Nikki Lane

2:30-3:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Lauren Hall

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Maggie Rose

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Mitchell Lee

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Larry Fleet

6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Blue Dogs

7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Jimmie Allen

8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): SUSTO

9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Darius Rucker

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9