Carly Pearce’s 100th Grand Ole Opry Performance Featured Ricky Skaggs, Ashley McBryde, and More

Like many country artists, performing at the Grand Ole Opry was a dream for Carly Pearce. Through years of hard work and dedication to her craft, she realized that dream in May of 2015. In 2021, Trisha Yearwood inducted Carly into the Opry family after Dolly Parton extended the invitation.

Last night, Carly Pearce reached a major milestone in her relationship with the Opry. She stood in the Circle to perform for the 100th time. It was, without a doubt a night full of celebration for the Kentucky native and those who helped her get where she is today.

According to CMT, the celebration started backstage. There, Big Machine Label Group, Opry Entertainment, and the RIAA surprised Carly Pearce with some new commemorative plaques. One celebrated her song “What He Didn’t Do” going to the top of the charts. Another plaque celebrated the Triple Platinum status of her song “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Then, there was a plaque to commemorate her 100th Opry appearance. Finally, Pearce received a plaque celebrating her major career accomplishments – four ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, 2022 CMT Artist of the Year, four chart-topping singles, billions of streams, and more.

Before taking the stage, Carly Pearce got a special message from Dan Rogers, VP and executive producer of the Opry. “Carly is everything we talk about and look for in a Grand Ole Opry member in that she was so good to us before Dolly Parton said, ‘You should be a Grand Ole Opry member.’ And, she’s been just as great to us after her star has risen,” he said.

Carly Pearce Celebrates a Major Milestone

No celebration would be complete without some friends to get the party going. With that in mind, Carly Pearce welcomed a series of special guests throughout the evening.

For the first time since they won a GRAMMY for this song, Carly and @AshleyMcBryde sang “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” tonight on the @opry stage! pic.twitter.com/d1FfPyX5Xw — Carly P Connect – FAN ACCOUNT (@CarlyP_Connect) April 12, 2023

First, Ben and Sonja Isaacs of The Isaacs joined Carly to sing “Easy Going” for the first time on the Opry stage. She and the Isaacs recorded the song together on her breakthrough album 29: Written in Stone. Then, Ashley McBryde joined Pearce for a rendition of their Grammy-winning hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Carly Pearce also invited her fellow Kentuckian Ricky Skaggs to the stage for a cover of Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky.” Finally, she and Lady A’s Charles Kelly belted “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

For Carly Pearce, 100 Opry performances are just the beginning. “I hope the Opry knows at this point that I feel responsible to be one of the ladies in the next generation that carries the torch,” she said. “Preserving this place is so special to me. Every person that has ever mattered in country music played here, and that’s important to me.”

For those who couldn’t make it last night, Carly Pearce’s 100th Opry performance will air as a very special Opry Live on Circle Network on April 22nd.