Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde Earn Grammy Win for Best Country Duo Performance

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde just became first-time Grammy winners thanks to their collaborated single, Never Wanted to Be That Girl.

The two country music stars won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophy just ahead of the formal, televised 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which is set to air tonight (Feb. 5).

The singers were still able to take the stage and give a cheerful acceptance speech during the Premiere Ceremony earlier this afternoon, however.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I did not expect this,” Pearce told the crowd as she stood next to McBryde and proudly held her award. “It has transcended so many of my wild dreams … Holy moly, this is my first nomination and I was not expecting this.”

While it was Carly Pearce’s first nomination, Ashley McBryde has earned four other nods. One is still up for grabs tonight. Her 2022 release Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville is currently in the running for Best Country Album.

McBryde also took a moment with the microphone during the event to recognize her close bond with her co-winner and reflect on how the hit single has brought the two even closer.

“We’ve performed this song so many times on stage together. It’s been so nice for our friendship. We did it together,” she explained, before adding, “Holy s–t!”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Give Each Other Shoutouts on Social Media

Following the big moment, McBryde took to Twitter to give one more shoutout to Carly Pearce.

First times only happen one time, and today marks my first time. Congratulations Carly girl, we did it. #holyshit@carlypearce #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tuaA5Mu8Yq — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) February 5, 2023

“First times only happen one time, and today marks my first time. Congratulations Carly girl, we did it. #holyshit @carlypearce #GRAMMYs”

Pearce also sent a tribute to her friend on social media. Along with her excited caption, she shared a photo of herself showing off her new gramophone trophy.

“WROTE A REAL COUNTRY SONG WITH MY FRIEND AND WE WON OUR FIRST GRAMMY,” she shared on Instagram. “I have no words. Zero. None. More later. I love you @ashleymcbryde

Never Wanted to be That Girl landed on Pearce’s 2021 album 29: Written in Stone. The single quickly went on to become Pearce’s third No.1 release and McBryde’s first. The singers both had a hand in writing the music and lyrics along with Shane McAnally.

You can catch the main event, which takes place from LA’s Crypto.com Arena, tonight on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It will also stream live via Paramount +.

Aside from seeing if McBryde will score a second Grammy, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton will also perform during the show, and Kacey Musgraves will sing Coal Miner’s Daughter during a special tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away last fall.