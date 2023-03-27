Carly Pearce Asks Twitter Followers to Pray For Nashville Following School Shooting

Just after news broke about a shooting occurring at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, country music superstar Carly Pearce took to Twitter to ask her followers to pray for those involved in the devastating event.

“Pray for Nashville,” Carly Pearce began her tweet. “A shooting at a school has occurred. Three children dead. Praying for these babies & their families. Absolutely devastating.”

Pray for Nashville. A shooting at a school has occurred. Three children dead. Praying for these babies & their families. Absolutely devastating 💔 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 27, 2023

Pearce’s fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the horrific shooting. “Absolute tragedy,” one fan wrote. “We’re really not safe anywhere, prayers for yet another set of families thinking their kids are safe in school.”

Another fan then wrote, “Absolutely heartbreaking. This has to stop. We shouldn’t have to be scared to send our kids to school.”

Nashville Metro Police Department and Nashville Fire Department responded to an “active aggressor” situation on Monday at The Covenant School, which is a Christian school located at 33 Burton Hills Blvd. “We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School,” the fire department confirmed in a tweet. “We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene.”

Nashville Mayor, Freddie O’Connell also issued a statement about the situation. He stated that the city “sadly” joined the communities that have experienced a school shooting. “For now, my focus is turning to supporting the impacted families and revisiting our efforts to prevent these horrifying scenarios.”

Carly Pearce Mourns the Loss of Three Children During Nashville School Shooting

According to Fox News, six people were killed during the shooting at The Covenant School. Among those killed were three students. Police officers on the scene reportedly engaged with and shot the shooter, who was identified as a female who appeared to be a teenager. She was carrying two “assault-type rifles” and a handgun while in the school. She killed the three students and three adults before she was shot by police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

Officials further revealed that there was no security guard or school resource officer present when the shooting began. The three students were reportedly transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt following the shooting. Unfortunately, all three were pronounced dead on arrival. The three adults that died were notably members of the school’s staff.

The Metro Nashville Police Department also confirmed the shooter’s fate. “An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.”

One injury was reported following the shooting. An officer suffered a glass wound to the hand during the ordeal.