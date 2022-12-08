Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him

Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach.

“I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”

Carly Pearce will also be performing at the semifinals for the latest season of The Voice. “Everyone who pursues a career in music needs that one big moment,” Pearce said in a statement. “That one big break for their voice to be heard. The Voice has always been one of my favorite shows because it gives so many talented singers a platform to be discovered.”

Carly Pearce will be performing her hit track What He Didn’t Do during that performance. She then said, “o be invited back by The Voice to perform ‘What He Didn’t Do’ is something I am very proud of and something I do not take lightly. And, of course, I can’t wait to see my buddy Blake again before we head out on tour together early next year.”

With Carly Pearce and Blake Shelton, fellow The Voice coach John Legend will also be performing during the semifinals.

Carly Pearce Opens Up About Her New Material and Future Music Releases

While continuing to speak to TV Insider, Carly Pearce opened up about her new material. This discussion also included talk about her future music release.

“I definitely think I’ve found my version of country music,” Carly Pearce explained. “Just in the production and going into that classic, more rootsy side of things. I think what I learned the most with the “29” era is fans want to see the way I see the world. I think you’re going to see what’s been going on. I’m 32 now, almost 33. There has been a lot of life since I was 29. With that comes happiness and peace, but also struggle with that. I think fans are going to hear all of that.”

When asked who her dream collaborations would be with, Carly Pearce said, “I got one for this album, and he knows it. Cody Johnson is my number one. Dolly would be on my bucket list no doubt. Dolly or Lee Ann Womack and Alison Krauss.”

In regards to the possibility of releasing her own Christmas album, Carly Pearce added, “I think it will happen at some point. I think I would want to put in the right time to make it the way I want it to be. For sure!”