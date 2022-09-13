Carly Pearce Calls ACM Honors TV Performance a ‘Challenge’

With the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony to occur on Tuesday (September 13th), the event’s host Carly Pearce calls the experience a really fun challenge.

While opening up about her experience as the ACM Honors host, Carly Pearce shared with Taste of Country, “I mean, being the host of a major network awards show is a little scary, but I think it added a level of pressure that was good for me. I like to kinda shock the system a little bit, and this is something that I’ve really wanted to tap into – the hosting thing.”

Carly Pearce, who hosted the ACM Honors in 2021, is returning as the event’s host. She is also the reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year. As she continued speaking about her hosting duties, the singer and songwriter said, “As my career has kind of started an upward trajectory over the past few years, I’ve really raised my hand, saying, ‘This is something I really want to do.’ So It was a really fun challenge for me.”

Carly Pearce said hosting the ACM Awards is a chance for her to be part of the event as well. She describes the event as “a great night of artists taking on different artists’ music.” The show will feature pretty amazing honorees. This includes Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain, who are special heroes to Pearce.

“Just seeing these powerful women who have built their brands on not caring what anyone else thought,” Carly Pearce declared. “They ere just unapologetically themselves. Shania being the first one to really push the envelope visually, which I think has in return really inspired a lot of the rest of us… True trailblazers of the females of country music were honored that night, and I think that was a powerful moment.”

Carly Pearce Reflects on Her Own Music Career Since Being in Nashville

Meanwhile, Carly Pearce opened up about her own music career through the years. She reflected on when she arrived in Nashville to pursue country music 13 years ago.

“We’re in a much different place,” Carly Pearce explained. “Where people really do buy into the artist much more than I feel like they did before when they were just chasing hits. And sure, there are people who have hits that are kind of faceless, and can all go into this pool. But I don’t think that as a woman, you can do that.”

In regards to the male artists who really stand out in country music, Carly Pearce shares her thoughts about Morgan Wallen. “I think there’s a lot of incredible male artists. I mean, Morgan Wallen is arguably the biggest artist in the world at the moment. But he’s a true artist. You have to know who you are. You have to have a distinction.”