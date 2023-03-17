Carly Pearce Delivers a Preview of Her Upcoming Live Album with ‘Should’ve Known Better’ and You’ll Love It as Much as the Crowd Did

Next week will be a big one for Carly Pearce. On the 24th, she’ll simultaneously release her first live album and put a bow on the chapter of her life that was 29: Written in Stone. Today, just days away from the album’s release, Pearce shared another preview of the live set. Listen to “Should’ve Known Better” below.

Right now, “Should’ve Known Better” is a top 10 hit and it continues to climb the charts. More importantly, though, Carly Pearce’s fans love the song. It’s one of those that many of Carly’s fans can feel deep down in their bones. You can tell how popular the track is by the crowd’s reaction to it in the recording above. The highlight of the track, though, is hearing all of those voices raised together singing along. It’s enough to give you chills.

Carly Pearce’s First Live Album Is Coming Soon

29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City) drops next Friday and it’s sure to be a contender for best album of the year. Carly Pearce recorded the album during an intimate concert event at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works. However, Pearce isn’t the only great voice we’ll hear on the album.

When Carly announced the live record in February, she released two tracks. Fans got to hear live versions of “What He Didn’t Do” and Pearce’s Grammy-winning duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” McBryde appears on the recording. Additionally, Lee Brice, The Isaacs, Matthew West, and Jenee Fleenor appear on the album, according to The Music Universe.

29 Written In Stone (Live from Music City) Will Be a Special Album

When she announced the new album, Carly Pearce talked about how special it was to her. “29: Written in Stone Changed my whole life in every way,” she wrote. “To those who got to experience it on the road with me, those moments were some of my favorite of my entire life.”

The live album will also highlight some of the biggest releases of her career. First and foremost, she performed all 15 songs from 29: Written in Stone, her breakout album.

Additionally, she included “I Hope You’re Happy Now” the award-winning duet with Lee Brice from her 2020 self-titled album. She also included the two songs from her 2017 debut album Every Little Thing – the title track and “Hide the Wine.” The collection also includes Pearce’s duet with Matthew West, “Truth Be Told” from his album Brand New Deluxe Edition.

Tracklist