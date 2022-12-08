Carly Pearce Discusses Her Long Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini

Earlier this year, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined Kelsea Ballerini for “You’re Drunk, Go Home” from Ballerini’s most recent album. It’s a fun song that features three incredible singers. At the same time, it was a chance for a couple of longtime friends to record a song with someone they looked up to.

Recently, Carly Pearce sat down with Fox News Digital to talk about hosting CMA Country Christmas. During the conversation, she opened up about her long friendship with Kelsea Ballerini.

Carly Pearce on Her Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini

Carly Pearce revealed that she and Kelsea Ballerini were friends long before they broke into the country music world. Pearce said they met “six or seven years ago, in kind of an artist therapy group.” Then, when Ballerini’s career took off, she didn’t forget her friend. “She was really good to me when she kind of got a jump-start in her career,” Pearce recalls. Now, she says it is fun to “walk alongside” Ballerini in their shared journey through the country music world.

However, the two friends have shared more than just professional support. “We’ve been through a lot separately but been there for each other and continue to just kind of live a lot of the same life experiences, good or bad,” Carly Pearce said. Pearce filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage in 2020. Earlier this year, Ballerini and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce. They supported one another through those hard times.

During the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, Carly Pearce opened up about being there for Kelsea Ballerini through her divorce. “She was there for me through [my divorce], I’m there for her through hers.”

Carly Pearce went on to share a story of a night on the town with Kelsea. Carly had just sold out two nights at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. To celebrate the friends decided to hit the bars and sing karaoke. One would think that Pearce and Ballerini would have wowed the bar’s patrons. After all, they’re both top-notch vocalists. However, that wasn’t the case. “No one would ever believe that we’re singers at this level because it was horrendous,” Pearce admitted.

CMA Country Christmas

This year, Carly Pearce will host CMA Country Christmas for the second year in a row. Last year, she shared hosting duties with Gabby Barrett and will fly solo this year. She opened up about the experience in her interview with Fox. “I think what’s really special about this year is I feel like the CMA, they really made sure to tailor make this show a little bit, to tell my personal story of getting to know me a little bit better and my Christmas traditions and why these songs are important to me,” she said.

CMA Country Christmas airs tonight at 9/8c on ABC. It will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ tomorrow.