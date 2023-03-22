Carly Pearce Gears Up for Her 100th Grand Ole Opry Appearance

Taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry is a dream for many country music artists. However, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who wanted it more than Carly Pearce. The Kentucky native has been chasing her dream of being a country star since she was just a kid. Since then, she has made huge steps in pursuit of that goal. None of those steps were bigger or more momentous than officially joining the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 after getting the invitation from Dolly Parton.

Reflecting on being a member of the Opry, Carly Pearce said, “You can always go to sleep at night knowing that you’re a part of this family. Nobody can ever take that away from you. And, that doesn’t diminish. I think that’s really special.”

Carly Pearce’s relationship with the Opry goes back much further than her 2021 induction. According to the Tennessean, she made her Opry debut on May 15, 2015. Now, eight years later, she’s gearing up to make her 100th appearance on that hallowed stage.

“When I made my Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015, I had hopes and dreams that I would be able to align with them in a much larger way as my career progressed,” Pearce said in a statement. Those dreams have come true several times over.

Tickets for Carly Pearce’s 100th Opry appearance are on sale now on the Opry website. Additionally, the show will air on WSM Radio, WSMOnline, and Willie’s Roadhouse on SiriusXM. The show takes place on April 11th at 7 pm. Additionally, it will air as a very special Opry Live on Circle Network on April 22nd. The Isaacs, Ricky Skaggs, and other Opry members are slated to perform that night as well.

Celebrating Carly Pearce’s Opry Milestone

Carly Pearce and the Grand Ole Opry are teaming up to create some co-branded merch. Items include t-shirts to commemorate her 100th appearance on the show, shirts featuring Pearce alongside the Opry logo, koozies, and more. You can see all of the items currently available on the Opry story. More items will drop in the coming months.

Jim Decker, Opry Entertainment’s vice president of retail spoke about the new merch. “As Carly steps into the circle for the 100th time, we are thrilled to partner with her to design this unique co-branded merchandise collection to celebrate the milestone performance. Our exclusive co-branded merch is specially created with fans of Carly and the Grand Ole Opry in mind,” he said.

Carly Pearce’s 100th Opry appearance will take place just three weeks after she releases 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City) on March 24. The live album will contain all of the songs from her 2021 breakout album 29: Written In Stone as well as a few of the biggest tracks from her previous releases.