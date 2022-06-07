Carly Pearce Gives Fans a Chance to Shop from Her Closet

Carly Pearce is one of a handful of torchbearers of the resurgence of neotraditional country music. All you have to do is put on 29: Written in Stone or any of the singles from the record to hear that her music is packed with real country style. Her wardrobe is full of more of the same. It doesn’t matter if she’s shooting a music video, rocking a stage, or walking the red carpet, Carly’s fashion sense is always on full display. During this year’s CMA Fest, she’s giving her fans a chance to shop from her closet for a good cause.

This year, Pearce will host Carly’s Closet: A Pop-Up Shop Supporting Healthcare for the Music Industry. The pop-up will open at Noelle, located at 200 Fourth Avenue North in Downtown Nashville on Friday, June 10th. It will be open from 4-6 pm.

More About Carly Pearce’s Pop-Up Shop

Carly Pearce has selected more than 100 items from her closet to sell to fans. The shop will include clothes, shoes, and accessories. Music Row reports that Pearce will include outfits from the “Next Girl” music video, the 2021 ACM Awards, and several other public appearances and concerts. The pop-up will be completely cashless, so be sure to bring your debit or credit card.

About the pop-up, Carly Pearce said, “I recently did some spring cleaning and found that I had so many clothes that need new owners. Who better to pass them along to than my fans!?”

Pearce went on to say, “With so many people coming to Nashville this week, it felt like the perfect time to host a pop-up shop and raise some money for a great cause.” All proceeds from the pop-up will go directly to the Music Health Alliance. They provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry professionals across the nation.

“Access to healthcare is something we all need and deserve,” Carly Pearce said. “The Music Health Alliance has been providing resources to artists, songwriters, and musicians for over 15 years. When you make a purchase at this event, you can know that your money is going directly to them to support the people who bring the music to life.”

Tatum Allsep from Music Health Alliance also spoke about the upcoming charity event. “Carly Pearce has won over so many people with her words and her voice. Now she has shown us her kindness and heart with her idea to sell her own clothes and donate the profits to Heal the Music!”

Can’t Make It to Nashville? That’s okay. You don’t have to be at Noelle on June 10th to get a chance to own a piece of Carly Pearce’s wardrobe. A few items from the pop-up will be available online at TalkShopLive.