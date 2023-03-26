Carly Pearce Has Awesome Reaction to ‘What He Didn’t Do’ Hitting No. 1 on Charts

In 2021, Carly Pearce took the pain, grief, and uncertainty that came from her divorce and the loss of a good friend and transformed them into art. With 29: Written In Stone, Carly opened her soul to the country music world and the fans responded. The album helped to push her to a new level of acclaim and opened several doors for the Kentucky native who has been chasing her country music dream since she was a kid.

Now, that season of her life is coming to a close. Carly is riding the momentum of her breakout record into the coming year. That season isn’t ending quietly, though. Last week, she released her first live album, 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City). Additionally, she landed her fourth chart-topper when “What He Didn’t Do” climbed to the top of the Mediabase Country Airplay chart.

Carly Pearce Shares Excitement, and Gratitude on Social Media

Earlier today, Carly Pearce took to social media to share her excitement and gratitude alongside a few celebratory photos.

WHAT HE DIDNT DO IS #1!!!! When I wrote this song, I needed to be reminded of my worth & that I deserved better— and y’all have shown me that I DO matter. This season of my life started so painful, and is ending so beautiful. What a way to end the 29 chapter 🥹♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/YO887DPhGj — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 26, 2023

“WHAT HE DIDN’T DO IS #1,” Pearce exclaimed in a tweet. “When I wrote this song I needed to be reminded of my worth and that I deserved better – and y’all have shown me that I DO matter. This season of my life started so painful and is ending so beautiful. What a way to end the 29 chapter,” she added.

On Instagram, she posted a longer version of the same message. In it, she added, “Thank you country radio, my co-writers Emily Shackleton and Ashley Gorley, fans, and my entire team for this.”

In a separate Tweet, Carly Pearce spoke a little more about the big news. “The hardest season of my life brought me the most beautiful redemption story. The most personal song I’ve released to radio is the #1 song in the country… I’m in my feels and just so grateful for the life you’ve given me,” she wrote.

More About “What He Didn’t Do”

When Carly Pearce released “What He Didn’t Do” as the third and final single from 29: Written in Stone, she took to social media to discuss the song. “Life goes on. You KNOW that when you’re reeling, feeling like the fool, and so hurt. But, then there’s a moment when those emotions start to clear. That’s when you look in the mirror and you ask yourself, ‘What happened?’ and try to learn from your mistakes,” she wrote in the post.

That moment of clarity led Carly Pearce to write what would become her fourth career chart-topper. “To me,” she said, “it’s really a song of hope and trying to get smarter moving forward.”

As the sun sets on this season of Carly’s career, we can only wait to see what she does next.