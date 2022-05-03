Carly Pearce Calls Honoring The Judds at the Country Music Hall of Fame ‘One of the Most Emotional Experiences’ of Her Life

The Country Music Hall of Fame had a special induction. Carly Pearce was one performer that helped honor The Judds last night. It was planned ahead of time, before the awful news of Naomi Judd’s passing. However, given the news that broke the day before the ceremony, it is safe to say the performance took on a whole new meaning.

Pearce is one of those women in country music that is next up. She’s ready to carry the torch from the previous generation. Part of that was helping to honor The Judds and give them a great induction ceremony. Everyone wishes that Naomi could have been there. Pearce opened up about the opportunity.

“A few months ago, the [Country Music Hall of Fame] called me to ask if I would be a surprise musical guest honoring [The Judds] for their induction ceremony,” the Instagram caption reads. “I’ve loved them my whole life, so this was such exciting news. Last night was one of the most emotional experiences I have ever had in my life… singing Grandpa in the light of such tragic loss, looking in the eyes of Naomi’s beautiful daughters. I am forever grateful & send Wynonna and Ashley all my love. Long live the Judds.”

Grandpa (Tell Me Bout the Good Old Days) is one of the most recognizable songs from The Judds. It took off to No. 1 on the charts and has lived on through the years. Pearce performed a version of the hit song in front of the crowd that was present on a very emotional night.

One day after Naomi Judd's passing, @CarlyPearce honored The Judds during their @CountryMusicHoF induction ceremony by performing their 1986 No. 1 hit, "Grandpa (Tell Me Bout the Good Ole Days)." pic.twitter.com/KaHH0JDnQu — Outsider (@outsider) May 2, 2022

Carly Pearce did a wonderful job honoring The Judds. The performance was one of many great ones.

Carly Pearce Joins Cast of Artists that Honored The Judds

A night that is as special as last night’s induction deserves to be treated as such. Carly Pearce and others made sure The Judds, Ray Charles, and the other inductees were given the respect they were each due. Pearce’s performance was one of the best of the night, that we got to see a video of, and is a reminder that country music is in some good hands.

In the wake of Naomi Judd’s death, there have been all kinds of messages and statements released. However, few things mean more than a performance from a fellow artist. Putting your voice and effort and art to it can mean a lot more than words at times. That doesn’t take away from all of the great messages, though.

The news is sad and tragic. Here in Kentucky, it feels like everyone is a little more down recently. The state, along with all of the country music world, is mourning the loss.