Carly Pearce Inducted Into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame: ‘So Grateful’

Following her two-night performance at the icon Ryman Auditorium, Carly Pearce was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

While speaking about her whirlwind week, Carly Pearce shared on Instagram a series of snapshots from the ceremony. She then wrote, “As if this week already wasn’t magical enough, last night I was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Kentucky will forever be home [and] the place that I found my love of music. Thank you Ricky Skaggs for being so gracious to induct me. So grateful.”

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame also shared a special tribute to Carly Pearce and other inductees. “Welcome to the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Family! Pictured are the family of Pete Goble (Jim Sizemore), family of Paul Yandell (Micah and Marie Yandell), Marty Brown, Carly Pearce, Tee Dee Young, Norah Lee Allen, and Tommy White! Thank you for celebrating 20 years of the KY Music Hall of Fame.”

Carly Pearce being inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame comes a little over a year after the I Hope You’re Happy Now hitmaker became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. According to People, Carly Pearce said that was the best night of her life. “My Mamaw and Papaw Pearce, I always told them that if I ever made it here, they would be front row,” Pearce said in her acceptance speech. “And they didn’t get to see that happen, but I really do genuinely feel like they’re here with me tonight, and I know that this was as much my dream as it was theirs.”

Carly Pearce Describes 2022 as the ‘Biggest Year’ of Her Life

Last week, Carly Pearce opened up to PopCulture about performing on stage at the Roman Auditorium. She also shared what kind of year 2022 has been for her. “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am for these two shows at the Ryman. Being able to perform at such a historic and iconic venue feels like such a dream come true. I honestly couldn’t think of a better way to close the biggest year of my life and I know it’s a night I’ll never forget.”

She also told the Tennessean, “To have my own two shows to close out what has been the biggest year of my life, it solidifies for me [that] a lot of the dreams that I had are coming true.”

Along with discussing her exciting career milestone, Carly Pearce discussed writing 29. “I remember writing 29 and being like, ‘There is no way this song is going to live anywhere. The year I got married and divorced? That makes no sense of paper [for] what commercial music is.”

Carly Pearce went on to speak about writing a concept album. “I was going through this in real time. This heartbreak. If you listen to this album, you can hear that.”