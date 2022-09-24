Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson Team Up for ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’

Kelsea Ballerini has finally announced who she teamed up with on her latest album, Subject To Change. After much anticipation, she revealed she partnered with two powerhouse songstresses: Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson.

On Sept. 8, Ballerini revealed the exciting news via her social media. She posted a clip across her social media account in which she told her fans both Pearce and Clarkson would be joining her on a new song titled “You’re Drunk Go Home.”

“A sassbomb yeehaw collab moment?!? YOU’RE DRUNK GO HOME with my sister @carlypearce and hero sister @kellyclarkson available 9/23 can I get a yeeeeehaw,” Ballerini captioned the video.

Viewers can see Ballerini in front of a photo she shared earlier this year. The photo shows Ballerini in the recording studio talking to a mystery person.

“So, y’all have been asking for months now if there’s a collab on the album. And I’ve hinted that there is, and I did post a little sneaky picture. And you guys are spies,” Ballerini said in the clip. Then, she added: “You did guess that it is indeed my girl Carly Pearce.”

She then shocked fans later in the clip. “But but but, friends, I did fool you because it is not just Carly Pearce, we have a trio,” Ballerini added as she cut to a clip of Clarkson. “Y’all, It’s Kelly Clarkson,” she said.

Fans theorize Kelsea Ballerini’s new tune will be powerful breakup anthem

Although no additional details of the track have been revealed, it’s worth noting that all three ladies have recently gone through divorces. Now, fans have theorized it will be a banger of a breakup anthem.

The trio’s track appears on Kelsea Ballerini’s fifth studio album, Subject To Change. According to the singer, the album highlights the importance of life’s little moments.

“I think one of the themes that I am finding is what I think probably a lot of us have found in the last couple of years as we kind of been forced to step back and look at our lives and have a lot of time to do that,” the “Heartfirst” singer shared.

She continued: “It’s made you look at what you have differently. And for me, I’ve started to really appreciate the little things in life a lot more.”

The album, which hit shelves on Sept. 23, Subject To Change, includes 15 tracks. It includes hit tracks such as “What I Have,” “The Little Things,” “Love Is A Cowboy,” as well as the lead single “Heartfirst.”

“In my younger years, the idea of change scared me. It had proven to be a faceless force that patterned my past with uncertainty. Only in the gift of growth have I learned that in the stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens,” she previously explained of the record.