Carly Pearce Opens Up About Closing ‘Biggest Year’ of Her Life With Ryman Concert

Prior to her two-night performances at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, Carly Pearce opened up about closing her “biggest year” yet with the upcoming shows.

While speaking with PopCulture, Carly Pearce declared, “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am for these two shows at the Ryman. Being able to perform at such a historic and iconic venue feels like such a dream come true. I honestly couldn’t think of a better way to close the biggest year of my life and I know it’s a night I’ll never forget.”

Carly Pearce will be on stage at the Ryman Auditorium with Jackson Dean on October 26th. She will then perform with Mountain Heart on October 27th. Pearce, who is also the reigning CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, is up for the award once again. She is going up against Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson for the award. She is also up for Musical Event of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year with her and McBryde’s Never Wanted to Be That Girl duet.

Carly Pearce Says A lot of Dreams She’s Had Are ‘Coming True’

Last week, Carly Pearce spoke to the Tennessean about her amazing music career so far and how she never expected to be where she is now.

“When I drive down Music Row, I have the mental image and the weight of the years that I spent crying in my car,” Carly Pearce explained. Despite the rejection, Pearce refused to quit. This includes the Bluebird Cafe and Puckett’s Grocery.

Along with discussing her career, Carly Pearce shared what it feels like to prepare for her performances at the Ryman Auditorium. “To have my own two shows to close out what has been the biggest year of my life, it solidifies for me [that] a lot of the dreams that I had are coming true,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Cary Pearce spoke about writing 29 and what the song means to her. “I remember writing 29 and being like, ‘There is no way this song is going to live anywhere,’” she recalled. “The year I got married and divorced? That makes no sense of paper [for] what commercial music is.”

Carly Pearce further stated that she never set out to write a concept album. “I was going through this in real time. This heartbreak. If you listen to this album, you can hear that.”

Carly Pearce went on to add she wrote about the initial shock, the realization, the anger, and the sadness she was going through at that time. But she also wrote about hope and redemption at the end of everything. “I feel like I healed. I wish that everyone who went through a divorce or a heartbreak or a loss could have the blueprint that I had for myself – seeing my relationship for what it was.”