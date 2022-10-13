Carly Pearce Opens Up About How She’s Supporting Kelsea Ballerini During Her Divorce

While working through her ongoing divorce, Kelsea Ballerini has found strong support from her friend Carly Pearce. And Peace admits that being there for her friend is an easy and natural choice.

The 29-year-old Peter Pan singer announced via Instagram that she was ending her marriage with fellow Country music singer Morgan Evans in August. And Pearce has been helping her move on with bother her personal and professional life ever since.

In September, the Ballerini teamed up with Pearce and her other close friend, Kelly Clarkson, to record You’re Drunk, Go Home.

“Kelsea was there for me through [my divorce],” Pearce told ET’s Cassie DiLaura during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. “I’m there for her through hers. And Kelly just is the queen, so let’s go.”

Carly Pearce left her former husband, Michael Ray, in 2020 after just under one year of marriage. Clarkson, of course, went through a highly publicized divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, that same year.

“Kelsea’s a really good friend of mine and she texted me over the summer and she said, ‘Hey, I have this song. Would you be interested in doing it with me?’ and I listened to it once, and was like, ‘I’m in,'” Pearce continued.

Kelsea Ballerini is ‘Proud’ to Have Friends Like Carly Pearce

Recording You’re Drunk Go Home reminded Ballerini that she has a solid group of friends, too. And at the same event, Ballerini shared that she wrote the song with the intention of making it into a collaboration. When it came time to find her partners, she knew exactly who to ask.

“That’s what I’m proud about,” she said. “I wrote that song and I was like, ‘Who are people that I can call personally, that I think I know them well enough to know that they have sass and wit that will add personality to this track?’ and I called Carly first and she signed on. Then I called Kelly, and they added magic. And just to have a song with my friends like that is so cool.”

And Kelsea Ballerini admitted that working on the song was a cathartic experience as well. Because as the three singers sat in the recording studio, they were able to reconnect and talk through Ballerini’s heartbreak.

“I mean, obviously, like, when we were recording the song, things were different. Like I said, we’re friends in real [life] and so that’s the thing about that. You see us when we’re, like, glittery and when we’re, like, doing red carpets and stuff. But we have real-life conversations,” she added. “So it’s really nice to be able to have people that are my peers and heroes that I can go to for, like, music advice and also life advice.”