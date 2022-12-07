Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH

Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.

Pearce co-wrote the “What He Didn’t Do” ballad with Songwriters Emily Shackelton and Ashley Gorley. It’s one of 15 personal tracks included on her album 29: Written in Stone. The album came about after Pearce finished navigating through her 2020 divorce from fellow country star Michael Ray.

Pearce’s soulful performance of the ballad comes as she takes steps in a new direction musically. She elaborated on this new era in a recent statement. “I think what fans have shown me is they want to see how I see the world,” Pearce explained. “So it’s been an interesting process,” she continued. “Coming out of a season of my life that was so hard and transitioning into one that, yes, is so much fuller and richer, but also still a hard way to come out of.”

Carly Pearce has made another show-stopping appearance on ‘The Voice’

As reported by Taste of Country, Pearce has performed other songs from 29: Written in Stone on The Voice. She sang the titular track on the show back in 2021. Pearce wasn’t the only musician to sing during the results show. In addition, coaches Shelton and Legend took a break from their red chairs to perform for viewers. For his part, Shelton sang an upbeat ’90s-inspired tune called “No Body.” Meanwhile, Legend treated fans to a soothing R&B/pop ballad titled “Nervous.”

In 2017, Pearce became well-known when “Every Little Thing,” a song she wrote herself, garnered attention on satellite radio. The popularity of the track led to a record deal with a major label and resulted in the song reaching number one on the Billboard country chart.

Pearce’s debut album entered the Billboard Top Country Albums chart at number five. She has released new material since then, including “Next Girl” from 29 in 2020 and the EP of the same name on February 19, 2021. On September 17, 2021, she released her third studio album 29: Written in Stone. In 2021, Pearce became a member of the Grand Ole Opry after having won three CMAs, four ACMs, and one CMT Music Award. Back in October, Pearce managed to conquer the Mother Church. On October 26 and 27, Pearce headlined two sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. The eventful nights included special guests such as Bill Anderson, Ricky Skaggs, Gary LeVox, Jackson Dean, Ronnie Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Mountain Heart, and Trisha Yearwood.