Carly Pearce Plans to Challenge Herself to Be More Like Her Heroes

The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for Carly Pearce. She had tasted chart success before releasing her breakthrough album 29: Written in Stone in 2021. However, after the album dropped, Pearce caught the eyes and ears of the country music world. Last year, Pearce became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and took home big wins at the ACM and CMA Awards. This year, she shared an ACM Award win with Ashley McBryde and landed her first-ever Grammy nomination. However, the Kentucky native is far from done.

Recently, Carly Pearce sat down with her label, Big Machine, to talk about what she has planned for the future. Of course, her plans include a new album. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though.

Carly Pearce on Her Plans for the Future

“Obviously, at the top of the list is creating great music,” Carly Pearce began. “I saw how much that changed everything for me. At the end of the day, what we do is put out music, and that’s what kind of continues on our trajectory of what happens next.”

Then, Carly Pearce opened up about the album she’s currently working on. “I think making this next record as good as or better than 29 is super important to me.”

Carly Pearce has her eyes on more than making great country music, though. “I think past just the music stuff. I want to be more like the women I love, the Dolly’s, the Reba’s. They’re household names. So, I want to figure out what is my version of that. You know, is that doing something outside of music? Is that just expanding and kind of stretching? I know I can do music, but what else can I do within that umbrella of just challenging myself?”

This isn’t a new path for Carly Pearce. During a 2021 media event, Outsider asked Pearce what was left on her country music bucket list after being invited to join the Grand Ole Opry by Dolly Parton. In short, she said, “So many things!”

She went on to reveal her biggest aspiration. “I just really want to be a staple. I want to be a household name. Like when you say Dolly and Loretta and Reba and Trisha and Faith and Miranda and Carrie – I want you to say Carly and people know,” she explained. “I feel like if you continually strive for more, that’s what makes you a great artist and that’s what makes you successful,” she added. “That just makes me want to raise the bar for myself in everything I do.”

Recently, we saw Carly Pearce push her boundaries a little when she hosted CMA Country Christmas for the second year in a row. She explained that one of her heroes inspired her to want to do things like that. “I always dreamt of hosting as a kid as much as I did dream of being a country artist,” Pearce revealed. “I used to look at people like Reba especially and really wanted to make that a part of my brand.”