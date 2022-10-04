Country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday and her death has sent fans and fellow artists into shock. Reminiscing on the coal miner’s daughter, country singer Carly Pearce posted a heartbreaking tribute, speaking about the elder woman’s triumphs and influence on the genre.

She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth,” Carly Pearce began. “One of the greatest there will ever be.”

Pearce, scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night, promised fans she would also tribute Loretta Lynn during her show.

“I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the [Opry],” the country singer promised. “Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel.”

Carly Pearce fans flocked to the comments to share their own tributes.

“So special and bittersweet that you get to play the opry tonight and sing your song,” one fan wrote. “Love you Carly.”

Another fan commented, “i just got chills. you really did honor her with those one, cp.”

One more Twitter user added, “What a gift having you at the Opry on this very sad day. Loretta was the greatest ever, our Honky Tonk Angel.”

A fourth fan reflected on other losses in the country music community this year, including actress and singer Olivia Newton-John and Loretta Lynn’s fellow country star Naomi Judd.

“First Naomi, then Olivia-Newton John,” they wrote. “Now Miss Loretta. God this year has been one of the worst ever.”

Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home.

Darius Rucker, Other Country Music Stars Tribute Loretta Lynn

Alongside Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker also took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute of his own to the late legend. Sharing a photo of him and the late singer together embracing, he wrote, “[Loretta Lynn] was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bledd[ed] to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel.”

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

Country music fans showed support for Darius Rucker and shared their own fond memories of Loretta Lynn and her music.

“Loretta and Patsy together again. What a duet that would be,” one fan mourned. Others simply added, “Rip beautiful lady” and “Rest in peace miss Loretta.”

In addition to Darius Rucker and Carly Pearce, other country music stars tributing the late icon include Parker McCollum, Kid Rock, and the legendary Dolly Parton.

In her own Twitter post, Dolly Parton sweetly wrote, “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”