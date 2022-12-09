Carly Pearce’s Rendition of ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ Will Put You in the Christmas Spirit

December is officially underway and before you know it, it’ll be Christmas morning. If you’re having some trouble getting into the season this year, don’t worry. This video of Carly Pearce rocking the classic Christmas song “Here Comes Santa Claus” will definitely get you in the spirit. So, break out the egg nog, deck your halls, and check out the epic performance below.

The video comes from CMA Country Christmas which aired last night on ABC. If you missed it, it’s alright. The holiday special is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Country fans aren’t going to want to miss this one. Carly Pearce hosted the show and performed some of her favorite Christmas songs.

In the clip, we see Carly Pearce making a big entrance on the set, which looks like a cozy living room. She walks through the door singing as the band plays. While making her way to center stage, we see that Pearce’s accompaniment for the evening includes a killer horn section, a keyboard player, and some heavenly backup singers along with the usual guitar, bass, and drums.

Carly Pearce’s vocal delivery shines throughout the performance. However, she’s not one to hog the spotlight. As a result, the band treats viewers to a smoking-hot horn solo and a bluesy guitar solo that would make Santa proud.

Carly Pearce Hosted CMA Country Christmas Twice

This is the second year in a row that Carly Pearce has hosted CMA Country Christmas. Last year, she co-hosted the event with Gabby Barret. This year, the Country Music Association invited her back to host the show solo.

Recently Carly Pearce revealed that she always wanted to do hosting gigs like this one. “I always dreamt of hosting as a kid as much as I did dream of being a country artist. I used to look at people like Reb especially and really wanted to make that a part of my brand,” she said.

About getting to host CMA Country Christmas, Carly said, “To be able to do it on my own and have the CMA ask my back, it really was a huge honor. I had such a good time doing it.”

The Country Roots of “Here Comes Santa Claus”

Today, “Here Comes Santa Claus” is a popular Christmas song. We’ll probably hear it 100 times between now and the big day. However, most of us never stop to think about the song’s origins. Gene Autry, the famous Singing Cowboy wrote the song. He released it as a two-sided single with “An Old Fashioned Tree” in November of 1947.

According to Songfacts, Gene Autry got the idea for the now-classic song after riding in the 1946 Santa Claus Lane Parade. The site notes that Autry was riding his horse a few positions in front of Santa. As a result, he heard all the children excitedly shouting, “Here comes Santa Claus!”