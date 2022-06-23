Carly Pearce Returning to Host ACM Honors in Nashville

Carly Pearce returns to host the ACM Honors on August 24. The ceremony takes place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This year’s event promises to be a special one.

“ACM Honors is one of my most favorite events of the year! It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making a profound impact on Country music. See you August 24th at The Ryman!” she captioned the announcement on Instagram.

Carly Pearce also served as host for the event last year. We learned about the honorees earlier this month, and it’s shaping up to be quite a night.

What to Expect at the ACM Honors

There are some amazing achievements that will be celebrated when Carly Pearce hosts the ceremony. Miranda Lambert will receive the Triple Crown Award. She claimed the honor after winning ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career.

Morgan Wallen will receive the ACM Milestone Award. Dangerous: The Double Album has sat atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for over one year. This award recognizes such an “unprecedented achievement.”

The ACM Spirit Award will be presented to Chris Stapleton. The award is given to someone that is continuing the country music legacy of Merle Haggard.

Hardy receives ACM Songwriter of the Year and Yellowstone will receive the ACM Film Award at the event. Among other honorees at the ceremony, Shania Twain and Sonny Throckmorton will be honored with the ACM Poet’s Award.

Carly Pearce in 2022

Carly Pearce is making big waves in 2022. The “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” singer welcomed Wynonna Judd to the stage at CMA Fest for a cover of The Judds’ “Why Not Me.” She also headlines her first show at the Ryman Auditorium in October. The news went so well, she has added a second night.

The reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year is on the road until then. She’s supporting Kenny Chesney for his ‘Here and Now’ Tour, which included a soldout performance at Nissan Stadium in June. She also performs at a few state fairs, including the Wisconsin Valley Fair on August 3, the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa on August 5 and the Indiana State Fair on August 19. ‘Here and Now’ dates continue through August. She’s in Europe for most of September. Then she’ll take a few weeks off before the big celebration at the Ryman. See all of her dates and learn about ticket information at her website.