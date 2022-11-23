Carly Pearce Reveals Her Staple Thanksgiving Item

The focal point of nearly every Thanksgiving table is that plate of turkey in the center. You know, the one that’s spent hours cooking and days defrosting. However, for country music star Carly Pearce, turkey is not the staple of her Thanksgiving dinner. In fact, most of the dinner items don’t even rank among Pearce’s top-three dinner items. Instead, she revealed during an interview that, more than anything, there better be loads of pumpkin pie following her Thanksgiving feast.

Speaking with Big Machine Records during an interview, Carly Pearce revealed some of her top-favorite Thanksgiving items. She said that what makes turkey even more delicious is when you put “dressing with some gravy on it.”

She added, “I don’t really like my turkey with gravy on it but I want it with dressing.”

Other important meal contributions include, “Cranberry sauce, some kinda sweet potato something, then,” her personal favorite, “all the pumpkin pie. Like all of it.”

She then reflected on past Thanksgivings spent with her parents. Carly Pearce said, “A lot of times, my mom makes a pecan pie for my dad and a pumpkin for me.”

As Carly Pearce chows down on all of the pumpkin pie, Country Now states the “Next Girl” singer has much to be grateful for. This year, the country music star was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in her home state, Kentucky. She also reached No. 1 alongside fellow artist Ashley McBryde with their duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” On top of it all, she was named this year’s CMT Artist of the Year. And that’s just the beginning.

We’re excited to see what comes next for Carly Pearce as this year begins to wind down. That is, after she enjoys a slice (or three) of pumpkin pie on Thursday.

Carly Pearce Returns to Host 2022’s CMA Country Christmas Event

Although Carly Pearce is more than ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, the 32-year-old star is also prepping to ring in the Christmas season alongside the CMA. After enjoying her Thanksgiving meal with her parents tomorrow, Carly Pearce is returning to host 2022’s CMA Country Christmas Event.

The 13th Annual CMA Country Christmas event airs on Thursday, December 8th on ABC beginning at 9 p.m. EST. Though just an hour in length, the festive celebration will see performances from eight different artists, with Carly Pearce spending the night with you for the second year in a row. This year is a little different for the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer, though, because fellow star Gabby Barrett hosted with her last year. This time, though, she’s flying solo.

Ahead of the country Christmas special, Carly Pearce took to Instagram to celebrate her return. She wrote, “SO excited & honored to be your host again this year.”

CMA’s Country Christmas will see performances from Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle, The War and Treaty, and, last but not least, your host Carly Pearce.