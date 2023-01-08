Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO).

“I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash My Playa,” Carly Pearce reportedly told her record label. “And so, he told me, ‘Alight, you’re gonna go. I promise. I promise.’”

Carly Pearce stated that she always had FOMO due to her not being at the event. “So I’m really excited to go,” she continued. “Luke is one of the craziest, funniest people I’ve ever met in my life, so I can only imagine what you do when you get Luke down with tons of tequila and a beach. So, I can’t wait.”

Crash My Playa 2023 will take place from January 19th to January 22nd and will consist of seven sold-out shows. Luke Bryan announced last month of the event’s official lineup. Carly Pearce will be taking the stage along with Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, and DJ Rock. Bryan will be joined on stage by fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, for the final show of the weekend.

“Oh my gosh this line up!” Bryan previously stated. “Some dear friends and new friends but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans. Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beachside hangs.”

Carly Pearce Recently Stated That A lot of the Dreams She Had Are ‘Coming True’

During an October 2022 interview with Tennessean, Carly Pearce opened up about how 2022 had officially changed her career-wise.

While speaking to the media outlet about her first headlining shows at the Ryman Auditorium, Carly Pearce declared, “to have my own two shows to close out what has been the biggest year of my life, it solidifies for me [that] a lot of the dreams I had are coming true.”

Carly Pearce also recalled when she first moved to Nashville and how she received “no” a lot. “When I drive down Music Row, I have the mental image and the weight of the years that I spent crying in my car,” she said. The country music star further admitted things got rocky when her longtime producer Busbee died. “I did not know who I was going to work with, how I was going to trust somebody this fast.”

Carly Pearce then discussed meeting Josh Osbourne and Shane McAnally and how that changed everything for her. “I remember the two of them coming up on my screen on Zoom – and this is very who I am as a person: I don’t lie. I saw them and I was like, ‘I’m filing for divorce next week.’ They were both like, ‘Oh. My. God.’”

Osbourne went on to add, “Shane was like, ‘Do you feel like writing?’ [Pearce] said, ‘I think writing’s the only way I’m going to get through this.”