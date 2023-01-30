Carly Pearce Sends Fans Into Total Meltdown With Cryptic Caption on New Post

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for country music star Carly Pearce, however, for now, the 32-year-old singer is keeping specifics under wraps. That being a fact, her cryptic post from Sunday evening has sparked a total meltdown online, with fans demanding to know about new music and more.

Pearce teased, “big week coming…” beneath a black-and-white photo of herself, and fans immediately flocked to the comments with their guesses about the news.

“New music?” one fan asked, while another wrote, “NOPE NOT READY AT ALL STOP THIS.”

A third commenter gushed, “Just beautiful and keeping fingers crossed for GRAMMY.”

According to iHeart Country, Carly Pearce became a first-time Grammy nominee ahead of the February 5th awards ceremony. She is up for an award under the category of Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group. Pearce received recognition for her work alongside fellow country music star Ashley McBryde for their 2021 release, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” just a few days ago.

Fans, upon hearing the good news, immediately shared their congratulatory remarks on social media.

“No one more deserving of this honor!!!” one person claimed at the time. Another said, “So deserved and so happy for YOU.”

Carly Pearce Once Got Out of a Reckless Driving Charge with Concert Tickets

They say bribery will get you nowhere, but that’s not the case for “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer Carly Pearce. Recently, the country music star revealed she once had a warrant out for her arrest and managed to bribe her way out of the reckless driving charges with a couple of concert tickets. The remainder of the story follows.

In a Friday afternoon video, Carly Pearce shared the very interesting story of how she became a wanted outlaw. Speaking to fans in the clip, she began, “So I was driving through the great state, my home state, of Kentucky, and I did not realize that the speed limit went very quickly from like, 70 to 35. [But] Let’s just be real, I was already going, um, 85.”

Finally, Pearce saw the flashing lights of a cop car in her rearview. The arresting officer issued her a ticket, but it wasn’t until she actually got to her show she realized she’d been handed a reckless driving ticket. Though she had paid it, there was still a warrant for her arrest.

Fortunately, the cop making the arrest had been a big country fan because she offered him tickets to her show and he dropped whatever existing charges there were. Carly Pearce humorously concluded, “I’m kinda bad,” and “It pays to be a country singer sometimes.”