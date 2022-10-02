Carly Pearce Spends Her ‘Off Day’ Joining Kelsea Ballerini on Stage

Carly Pearce is winding down her 2022 schedule. So she had a rare Saturday off this weekend. But the “What He Didn’t Do” singer didn’t spend time relaxing at home. She hopped on a flight and met her friend Kelsea Ballerini in Chicago. Check out photos from the appearance below.

“What did I do on my first Saturday off in months? Run to Kelsea Ballerini,” Carly Pearce captioned the post. She added the hashtag #youredrunkgohome. It’s a pretty good assumption that she performed the track from Subject to Change that she appeared on alongside with Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson recently admitted that she was inebriated when they recorded the song. Kelsea Ballerini appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the host shared her story of how the track came to be. Ballerini sent her a message asking her to join the track, but Clarkson had already “checked out” for vacation. She got started a little early.

“The day you texted me,” Clarkson began. “I had literally been like, ‘Look, this has to be on this day, then I’m off.’ I was like, ‘I promised myself this summer.’ And not only did you text me, but also Shane McAnally, our friend who is also a singer-songwriter, he texted me. They’re both like, ‘Oh, we’ve got this song.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I love Kelsea. Okay. Let me just listen to it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I have to do this.'”

But Kelly Clarkson had one foot out the door toward her summer vacation, and she’d already had a few. Kelsea recalls that the inebriated Clarkson ad-libbed a line, “Okay, byeeee.”

Carly Pearce Heads ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’

Carly Pearce has a few more dates left in 2022. She’s at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday. She’ll head West for a couple of shows in Wyoming and California in October before returning to Nashville for two nights at The Ryman on October 26 & 27. That concludes her year, then she heads to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on February 11, 2023.

After that one, she heads out with Blake Shelton and Jackson Dean. ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ kicks off in Lincoln, Neb. on February 16. It hits several smaller markets along the way, like Sioux Falls, Greensboro, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala. The trek continues until March 25 when it concludes in Buffalo, N.Y. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at Carly Pearce’s website.

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini’s brief run rolls on to Denver for a show at Mission Ballroom on October 3. It wraps on October 14 in Connecticut. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.