Carly Pearce Still Struggles to ‘Process’ This Incredible CMA Achievement

Carly Pearce took home CMA Female Vocalist of the Year at this year’s ceremony. It’s quite an achievement, and she is still wrapping her head around the accomplishment. She called it a “pinch me” moment, and she shared more in a statement.

“I stare at [the award] quite often,” she said. “It’s really still hard, even eight months later, to process to you what was happening to my body and my heart in that moment. But it just felt like 31 years of hoping and praying and wishing and working to make country music my life. And that’s something that I think will forever be one of the greatest achievements of my life. But even now, I mean, I clearly almost fell to the ground when it happened, and I still just kinda can’t process it. Maybe one day I’ll process it, but it was so special.”

Carly Pearce’s career has taken off in recent years, and she’s been moved by how much her work means to fans. She met a fan that had her lyrics “It Won’t Always Be Like This” tattooed on his arm; lyrics from er 2020 eponymous debut.

“For him to be vulnerable enough to tell me his story of addiction and that he overcame that, it’s powerful to see that,” she said. “It was really amazing.”

In August, Carly Pearce will host the ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The event honors remarkable achievements from Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, as well as other icons like Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain. The ceremony takes place on August 24. Lambert will be honored with the “Triple Crown Award” as she earned “Best New Female Vocalist,” “Best Female Vocalist” and “Entertainer of the Year” throughout her career. Maybe Carly Pearce is on the same path.

Carly Pearce on the Road in 2022

Carly Pearce just wrapped a headlining appearance at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. She’s back at the “here and now” tour with Kenny Chesney on August 10 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. She’ll squeeze in a couple of festivals and fairs along the way, including a visit to the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis on August 19. Then night before she hosts the ACM Honors, she’ll visit the Grand Ole Opry.

The “here and now” tour wraps on August 27 at Gillette Stadium outside of Boston. Then, she’ll head to the United Kingdom for a string of dates in September. She headlines “two nights at the ryman” on October 26 & 27. And she has a date at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on February 11, 2023. Check out all of Carly Pearce’s tour dates and get ticket information at her website.