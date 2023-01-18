Carly Pearce Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her First Grand Ole Opry Performance of 2023

When Carly Pearce started her career in Dollywood as a teenager, joining the Grand Ole Opry felt like a faraway dream. Then, in 2021 Dolly Parton, one of Carly’s heroes, invited her to become part of the family. Later that year, Trisha Yearwood inducted her into the Opry. Since then, Pearce has been a fixture on the hallowed stage. Earlier this week, she played the first of many 2023 Opry dates at the Ryman.

Currently, the Grand Ole Opry is taking place at the Ryman Auditorium. So, this was a huge night for Carly Pearce. Not only was she playing her first Opry show of the year but she was also doing it on one of the most iconic stages in country music. Because it was such a special day, Pearce wanted to share it with her fans.

To show her fans what goes into a night at the Opry, Carly Pearce posted a “Day in the Life” video on social media. In the video, Perce shows us everything that she does to get ready to take the stage. The video starts with her first cup of coffee and ends with her performing at the Opry.

Carly Pearce Has a Full Day Before Taking the Opry Stage

After coffee, Carly Pearce focuses on her health. She hits the gym and has a smoothie before carrying on with her day. After working out and going through her skincare regimen, Pearce is ready to hit the rehearsal space. Then, we see one of her least favorite parts of the day: getting in-ear monitors. “If y’all have never had that, it’s disgusting getting that in your ear,” she says over a short clip of someone installing her monitors.

After that, Carly Pearce takes some time to Facetime her “children” Johnny and June. The pair of pups was probably thrilled to see and hear Carly. After a quick chat with her pooches, Carly switches things into high gear.

We see Carly Pearce getting ready for the show, doing an interview about her recent Grammy nomination, having a couple of drinks, and warming up before she takes the stage. Additionally, Carly runs into fellow Opry member Ricky Skaggs backstage. Later, he joins her onstage to perform “Dear Miss Loretta.”

Carly Pearce ends the video with, “Just a typical day, guys. I’m blessed.”

What to Expect from Carly in the Future

Carly Pearce is coming out of one of the biggest years of her life and hopes to keep the momentum going. Currently, fans are waiting to find out when she’ll drop the new album she’s been working on. About that process, she said, “I think making this next record as good as or better than 29 is super important to me.”