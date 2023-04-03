Carly Pearce Talks Forming Friendship With Gwen Stefani on Blake Shelton Tour

Carly Pearce found a friend in Gwen Stefani while she was on the road with Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

The What He Didn’t Do singer and pop icon Stefani were the main events during last night’s CMT awards when they took the stage for an I’m Just a Girl duet. The performance was the first time the two collaborated, but it came after weeks of bonding.

Pearce opened for Blake Shelton’s most recent tour, which traveled from mid-February to late March. His wife, Gwen Stefani, was along for the ride, and Pearce had the opportunity to get to know her well.

“I love her,” Pearce told ET during the CMT red-carpet walk. “I’ve gotten to know her pretty well being on tour with Blake. And she just is a true fan of songwriting, just like me. Just to be able to come together and have a real moment with somebody that you’ve gotten to know — it’s not just a collaboration out of nowhere — it’s going to be fun.”

Carly Pearce Says Gwen Stefani is ‘Very Normal’

But Carly Pearce doesn’t just respect Gwen Stefani for her singing and songwriting talents. She also respects her as a person. While getting to know Stefani, Pearce recognized that she never let her celebrity status get to her head. The three-time Grammy winner is completely down to Earth.

“She comes to life as the icon that we know when the microphone is in front of her. But she’s very normal,” Pearce continued. “I can see why she and Blake fell in love because she’s very normal.”

“They are hilarious,” she added.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met while co-starring on The Voice in 2014. And they said “I Do” on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in 2021.

“She obviously is married to Blake [Shelton], which I’ve been on tour a few times with him, and we’ve gotten to know each other and struck up an unlikely friendship,” Pearce told CMT, per PEOPLE. “She asked me to do this because we really are friends outside of this.”

“[Gwen] is such a true artist and such a songwriter,” continued Pearce. “I feel like we’ve really bonded over the songwriting, and I’m such a fan.”