Carly Pearce to Sing First-Ever Duet with Gwen Stefani During CMT Awards

Country songstress Carly Pearce is teaming up with pop-star Gwen Stefani for a special duet during tonight’s CMT Awards ceremony.

The two Grammy winners will perform together in Austin, Texas’ Moody Center. As of yet, no one has announced what they will be singing. But whatever it is, Pearce is both excited and scared to take the stage with the legendary No Doubt frontwoman.

“[I’m’] nervous, it’s very out of my comfort zone,” she said on Saturday just before kicking off CMT rehearsals, per the Tennessean. “I think we all know as an artist what Gwen Stefani is. It’s a very different artist from what Carly Pearce is. But I think we have a common thread in loving lyrics and loving songwriting.”

Pearce, who grew up during Stefani’s heyday as both a No Doubt member and a solo singer, admitted that she has unending admiration for her.

“She’s such a stylist, the way that she sings,” Pearce continued. “She’s very unapologetically herself, which I think is admirable.”

Carly Pearce didn’t give any hints about their collaboration, but she did say that she gets to just be herself during it, and she insinuated that the song choice will fit in her country wheelhouse.

“It’s gonna be fun … to not try to be something I’m not,” she noted.

Stefani won’t be the only genre crossover for the night either. Alanis Morissette is also singing her 1995 hit You Oughta Know with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade. The performance will celebrate the 10th anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country.

Carly Pearce Up For Two Awards During Tonight’s CMT Ceremony

Pearce will also sing her Gold-certified hit What He Didn’t Do during the ceremony, and she will be hoping to take home an award of two by the end of the night.

The 32-year-old is in the running for Female Video of the Year thanks to the mentioned hit. She’s up against Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert.

Pearce could also win a trophy for CMT Performance of the Year. She shares that nomination with LeAnn Rimes and Ashley McBryde and it comes from their One Way Ticket that played on CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends.

The CMT Music Awards begin tonight (April 2) at 7 pm on CBS. It will also stream live on Paramount+.