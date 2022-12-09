Caroline Bryan Celebrates ‘Sweet 16’ Wedding Anniversary With Luke Bryan in Adorable Video

On Thursday (December 8th), Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline took to her Instagram account to celebrate the couple’s “Sweet 16” anniversary.

In her post, which featured a series of pictures of her and Luke Bryan, Caroline declared, “Sweet 16!!!! Happy anniversary Love Bug …16 years ago we had zero clue what we were stepping into. The good, the bad, silly moments and stupid arguments. It’s been worth it all and I love you more every year!”

Along with Caroline, Luke Bryan posted a special tribute to his wife on their anniversary. “Happy 16th-anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you. Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way. I’ve loved you since the second I saw you. It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together. I love you to the moon and back and here’s to 100 more. Love you.”

Luke & Caroline Bryan First Started Dating While in College & Re-Connected After 5 and a Half Years

According to PEOPLE, Luke Bryan and Caroline were married in December 2006. They first met at a local bar during their time at Georgia Southern University. In 2018, Bryan said that he and Caroline dated on and off throughout college. They then went their separate ways after he graduated.

“We’d date a little in college, and then we’d break up,” Luke Bryan recalled. “And then I would be devastated. We’d get back together, break up. Then she would be devastated. We finally decided we were not going to break up anymore. And then I graduate college, and she has two more years, and then we break up again. It was like the Dark Ages for both of us.”

Luke Bryan further shared that he and Caroline were apart for 5 1/2 years before getting back together. “Which was kind of a blessing because I went off to Nashville, got all this going, ” he continued. “She finished college. She went and actually had a career. When we got married, her career supported me when I was making about $10,000 a year. She was the one bringing in the dough.”

Luke Bryan then shared after he made it up to Caroline by upgrading her engagement ring during their 10th anniversary. “It was a little 10-year anniversary gift. Ten years with me feels like a thousand. It was certainly the least I could do!”

Caroline further spoke about Luke Bryan’s personality. “He was always a gentleman,” she shared. “We hung out as friends first and he never made a move on me. I kissed him first! He was always so scared of making a girl feel uncomfortable, he wouldn’t cross a line.”