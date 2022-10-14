Carrie Underwood Says 7-Year-Old Son Isaiah Is Starting To Realize She’s Famous

To the world, Carrie Underwood is most known for being a multi-platinum-selling Country Music star. But until recently, she was only known to her two young sons as “mom.”

The 39-year of megastar opens her Rhinestones and Denim tour tomorrow night (Oct 14) in Greenville, SC. And ahead of the debut, she met with TODAY’S Sheinelle Jones to talk about her duel roles as parent and songstress.

For the next five months, she will circle the country before concluding in Seattle, WA. All the while, her boys, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, will be staying in Nashville, TN, with their dad, former NHL star, Mike Fisher.

As Underwood explained, when the boys are out of school, Fisher will fly with them to meet her on the road. And when she gets a few days off, she’ll also make some trips home. That way, the family won’t have to stay apart for long stretches of time.

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day,” she said.

To Isaiah and Jacob, the routine seems ordinary because it’s all they’ve ever known. But Carrie Underwood shared that her eldest is starting to realize that his mom is unlike most others. And maybe, their childhood is a little atypical.

“I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she continued. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

Carrie Underwood is Excited to Get Back to Touring

Despite missing her children, Carrie Underwood is excited to jump back into touring. The last time she was able to hit the road was for her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in 2019. Aside from that, she’s only performed at festivals, award shows, and for her Las Vegas residency.

The Jesus Take the Wheel singer admitted that she misses “the crowds.”

“I love to sing,” she noted. “When I’m on stage, I feel like I’m at home.”

And while she has struggled with guilt while balancing her career and motherhood in the past, she’s learned to accept that it’s ok to have both. And now that she’s over seven years in, she realizes it’s just important to give both passions everything she has.

“I felt a little bad that he doesn’t have a ‘normal’ babyhood,” she told TODAY in a separate interview. “My friend told me I needed to cut myself some slack and said, ‘God gave him to you and he knows what you do.’ Once she said that, I was like, this is the way it’s supposed to be, and I should not worry so much. I give motherhood my all. I give entertaining my all.”