Carrie Underwood Adds Furry New Member to Her Family

On Sunday, Carrie Underwood took to Instagram and posted charming snapshots of her newest addition – a rescue dog! In her post, the country music star joyfully announced that she had adopted a puppy from Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue in North Carolina. She introduced the new pooch as “Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher,” the “newest member of the family.”

“We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while, and she seemed just too good to be true!” Underwood continued in the caption. She also revealed that she first met Charlie while touring. At Underwood’s show in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue provided an opportunity for potential families by bringing adoptable furry friends to the event.

In the delightful Instagram snapshots, Charlie radiates cuteness and her big round eyes shine. She displays contrasting poses for each picture with a sleepy smile in one photo and excitedly embracing her favorite toys like frisbees and stuffed animals in another. Charlie has become a part of the Grammy winner’s family along with her husband, Mike Fisher; their two sons, Isaiah Michael (7) and Jacob Bryan (4); as well as Penny and Zero – the couple’s other dogs.

Underwood commented on Charlie’s Instagram post. She remarked that Penny and Zero are adjusting to the puppy nicely and gradually getting comfortable with it. After almost a year since the heartbreaking loss of Underwood’s beloved pup, Ace, Charlie was welcomed into the family. It’s an adoption that signifies a new beginning for them.

Carrie Underwood recently mourned the loss of a beloved pet

While memorializing Ace’s passing in an April Instagram post, she wrote: “Last night my sweet Ace left this world. He will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. [Ace] was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours, and 2 kids. Always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows.”

At her Wednesday night Denim & Rhinestones tour date in Charlotte, North Carolina, Underwood revealed the exciting news that she had adopted a puppy. However, she requested that everyone keep it hush-hush.

“Don’t tell my children. It’s a surprise,” Underwood explained. “[My kids have] been wanting one for a while, and we’ve been looking for one for a while and I think we found — well, I know we found — our girl.”

Over the course of her career, this eight-time GRAMMY winner has been an avid advocate for animal adoption. To further foster that cause, she founded The C.A.T.S Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation) in 2009. This provided aid to the people of her hometown Checotah Oklahoma.