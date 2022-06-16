Carrie Underwood Announces Grand Ole Opry Return for Barbara Mandrell’s 50th Opry Anniversary

How does she find the time to do it all? Country music star Carrie Underwood is going to be part of a special Opry performance. The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating one of the very best to ever do it. Barbara Mandrell’s 50th Opry anniversary is coming up and Underwood is going to be playing a big part in making it an awesome night of country music excellence.

The big celebration is going down on July 30 and it will be a big party. Fans can get tickets to the show and see Underwood and all of the other great acts that are going to be performing. Mandrell is a Country Music Hall of Famer. She became an Opry member at the age of 23 and is one of the more interesting stories in music.

Mandrell’s acting career ended up taking over for her music career. Her last performance was at none other than the Grand Ole Opry in 1997. So, the celebration should be nothing short of legendary – just like the singer herself.

“I’m excited to announce that the Grand Ole Opry will be celebrating Country Music Hall of Fame member Barbara Mandrell on her 50th anniversary as a member of the Opry family on Saturday, July 30th. I’ll be back on the Opry stage for both shows to help honor this music legend and one of my musical heroes.”

Mandrell is an important piece to the fabric of country music and there’s no one better to help highlight that than Carrie Underwood. When country music brings the old and the new other, it is always something worth watching. The past and the present come together in one glorious moment of music.

Carrie Underwood Just Rocked the Opry Stage

It was just last Tuesday when Carrie Underwood and other acts got together to record Friday night’s edition of Opry Live. The show is no stranger to great talent and wonderful performances, but Underwood outdid herself like she always does. The singer-songwriter paid tribute to one of the greats – Randy Travis.

When up on the stage she talked about what the country music icon means to her. She performed “I Told You So” which is one of those absolute classics from Travis. The song was perfect, as it was when she cut a recording of the song in 2007. Just another example of how she can do anything and sing any song.

So, on July 30, Carrie Underwood is back out on stage and ready to celebrate another icon in the industry. It’s a job that she takes seriously and has always been willing to pay homage to and honor those who came before. A true ambassador of the genre.