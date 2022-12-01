carrie-underwood-announces-las-vegas-residency-return-in-2023

Carrie Underwood fans are rejoicing to the high heavens on Thursday after hearing that the country music singer will return to Las Vegas. Underwood headed out to Twitter and made the announcement herself. She’s bringing her Las Vegas residency show “Reflection” back to Sin City. If you look below, then you can see when the show dates will be. Also, the shows will be at Resorts World Las Vegas. All of the information is right here for you. Also, you can pre-order tickets if you are part of the Carrie Underwood Fan Club on Monday, December 5. Talk about a great Christmas gift for that Carrie fan in your household. Let’s see what Underwood is saying to her millions of fans in this brief video.

We’re headed back to Las Vegas, baby!! #REFLECTION returns Summer 2023! Tickets on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10am PT. Fan Club pre-sale Monday, Dec. 5. https://t.co/sui4n4ddYP #CUinVegas #2023 @ResortsWorldLV



June 21-July 1 💎

Sept 20-30 💎

Nov 29 – Dec 9💎 pic.twitter.com/uFRgCQVRPI — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 1, 2022

Fans were filling up the comments section with their own thoughts. One of them wrote, “Ahhhh can’t wait!!! #favsinger #iloveyoucarrie #QUEEN”. We imagine this fan probably will be looking to get their tickets for the show and head out. Another fan said, “YES!!” Then there’s this fan who wrote, “I’ll see you there.” Another one who will be looking to get their tickets and fly out to Las Vegas.

Carrie Underwood Is Taking Time Off From The Road For Holidays

Right now, if you are looking to see Underwood on the road right now, then she’s taking some time off. It’s the holiday season so people can understand her desire to simply be with family at this time. Before she took time off, though, she shared some photos of her final concert for 2022. She wrote on Instagram after sharing some photos of her and Jimmie Allen together on stage, “And just like that our shows this year are over! Thanks [San Francisco] for helping us end on a high note at the [Chase Center]!!! Already looking forward to getting back out on the road in 2023!!!”

Look for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to continue next year. Get ready, Miami, because Carrie is coming to town on February 2. Underwood then will go up the East Coast and make a left turn to the rest of the United States. This tour will come to a close on March 17 in Seattle, Washington.

Back in November, Carrie released a pretty amazing video for the song Hate My Heart. Underwood has the ability to perform some of the most amazing break-up songs. But this one might just take the cake. It’s powerful in its message and carried fans will not be disappointed by it at all. Make sure to give this video a look while you have time to do so.