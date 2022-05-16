Carrie Underwood Announces Massive ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour for 2022-23

Carrie Underwood has just announced the dates for her 2022-23 Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and it’s massive. The album itself doesn’t come out until June 10, but with the tour starting in October 2022, there’s plenty of time to learn all the lyrics to her new songs. Additionally, she’ll also be performing on the “American Idol” season finale. Clearly, she’s got a lot on her plate, but if anyone can do it, it’s country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood.

The tour kicks off in Greenville, SC on October 15 and lasts until Spring 2023. She’s taking some inspiration from her Las Vegas residency for this tour, too, as well as her recent award show performances. Underwood–who recently released a video for her single “Ghost Story”–has really upped the visuals when it comes to her shows, leaning heavily into acrobatics and aerial stunts. Hopefully, she’ll continue that trend on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour,” Underwood said in a press release. “I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing for an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Joining Underwood on the road is Jimmie Allen, who is also releasing new music ahead of the tour. Allen’s new album “Tulip Drive” drops on June 24. He released the single “Down Home” in March, a sentimental song about his father looking down at him from heaven and seeing that, although they miss him, everything is still the same “down home.”

Below is the full lineup of dates for the Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Tickets go on sale on May 20 at 10am local time. In addition to putting on a great show, Carrie Underwood is also giving back with her ticket sales; a portion of each sale goes to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps provide housing for injured veterans, first responders, and their families. Check out the dates to see if Carrie Underwood is coming to your city!