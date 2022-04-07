Carrie Underwood Announces New Album ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Coming June 10

Mark your calendars, country music fans! Carrie Underwood has a new album coming out on June 10, titled “Denim and Rhinestones.”

It’s been exactly a year since Carrie Underwood’s gospel album, “My Savior,” debuted in March 2021. The year before that, she released a Christmas album called “My Gift.” Based on the title for this latest album, though, it sounds like this one goes back to Underwood’s country roots.

Carrie Underwood announced the new album on Twitter earlier today. She posted a photo of herself in a denim dress, covered with a jean jacket that has rhinestone fringe. The color and fonts for “Denim and Rhinestones” match up with the promos for Underwood’s latest single, “Ghost Story.” So it’s a pretty safe bet that “Ghost Story” will appear on the new album.

In her caption, Underwood wrote, “I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET!”

We’re only two short months away from getting new music from Carrie Underwood, and we couldn’t be more excited. Her last country album, “Cry Pretty,” was released in 2018. While both “My Savior” and “My Gift” provided some certifiable bangers, it’ll be great to hear more country music from the queen herself.

Per Yahoo News, the date, June 10, is actually pretty significant to Carrie Underwood. Seventeen years ago, in 2005, Carrie Underwood made her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry on June 10. It happened just two weeks after she won “American Idol.”

So, it’s safe to say that this coming June 10 will be a special day all around, with her new album coming out and the anniversary of her Grand Ole Opry performance occurring.

Carrie Underwood Fans React to News of Upcoming Album

Carrie Underwood posted the news about her new album on both Twitter and Instagram. Fans on both platforms eagerly celebrated the release of brand new music.

“So excited for you. You are such a role model for young women. You are so talented. I’ve been a fan of yours since you were on American Idol!!” one fan named Kathy Martino commented on Underwood’s post.

Another fan said, “AHHHH, what a GREAT start to this morning!!! Cannot wait to hear it.”

“I AM SO EXCITED!!! Literally just screamed when this notification came through,” someone else wrote. “Looove the cover, Carrie!”

“This may be the most perfect album name I’ve ever heard!” another person chimed in.

Overall, excitement is high for “Denim and Rhinestones” and Carrie Underwood’s next steps. The advertising for it already kicks ass, and we know the music on the album will be even better. June 10 honestly can’t come quickly enough.