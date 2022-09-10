Carrie Underwood Captures 10 Years of Singing ‘SNF’ Theme Song in One Epic Photo

Country music star Carrie Underwood is celebrating one decade as the face of Sunday Night Football. And to mark the occasion, she posted a single photo that captures every epic look she’s donned for the show’s opening theme over the years.

The Before He Cheats singer dropped the picture on her Twitter page today (Sept. 10), one day before SNF Season 17 officially kicks off.

A look back at 10 years with @SNFonNBC…join us for the new season on @nbc and @peacockTV starting tomorrow night! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AXVRty2Clg — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 10, 2022

“A look back at 10 years with @SNFonNBC…” she captioned. “Join us for the new season on @nbc and @peacockTV starting tomorrow night!”

With each style, Underwood looks flawless in Daisy Dukes, tank tops, mini-dresses, or leather pants. And as always, her butter-blonde hair is spun into loose waves.

The post came just after the singer gave fans a sneak peek at her newest Waiting All Day For Sunday Night music video, which she filmed inside the Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas, the same venue that’s hosting her upcoming Sin City residency.

This year’s rendition shows the multi-platinum singer performing for a massive crowd while she stands in front of an impressive cityscape backdrop. The video is a far cry from last year’s, which put her in an empty NFL stadium tailgating lot.

Here’s a peek behind the scenes of this season’s @SNFonNBC Open shoot! Now we wait for SUNDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/3NfYEcjjRf — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 9, 2022

On Twitter, Carrie Underwood shared he minute-long video and captioned it, “Here’s a peek behind the scenes of this season’s @SNFonNBC Open shoot! Now we wait for SUNDAY NIGHT!”

“They are always switching up the look and the feel of the open,” she shares. “For fans to feel like they’re a part of it and get to be in it is really cool.”

“I love being a part of Sunday Night Football,” Underwood continues. “A lot has happened in the past ten years, so many memorable, incredible moments. Things just keep getting bigger and better. Can’t wait to see what’s gonna come next.”

Carrie Underwood took the SNF thrown from her fellow Country star, Faith Hill, in 2012. Hill had already helped the NFL the series become the No.1 rated show on primetime TV. And after 11 years, it still holds the title.

“People really connect with Sunday Night Football and forget everything else that’s going on in the world,” the 39-year-old said of the popularity in a 2021 video.

Check out Underwood’s new look and music video tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 11 on NBC and Peacock when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.