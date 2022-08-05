Carrie Underwood Celebrates Decade of Performing ‘Sunday Night Football’ Intro

Country music songstress Carrie Underwood is ready to mark one decade as the face and voice of Sunday Night Football.

Like all football fans know, the eight-time Grammy winner opens each weekly game with her tune Waiting All Day For Sunday Night, an honor held by Faith Hill until 2012. And she’s proud to carry the tradition into another year.

10 years and we’re still going strong, @SNFonNBC! See you Sunday nights beginning in September!🏈 https://t.co/bY0vmerrj2 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 5, 2022

On Twitter yesterday (Aug 4), the 39-year-old re-posted a compilation of her game-opening music video looks over the years. And she admitted she’s excited about the season opener on September 8th when the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams.

“10 years and we’re still going strong, @SNFonNBC! See you Sunday nights beginning in September!” she captioned.

Sunday Night Football on NBC blasted the original post earlier that day along with the words “We’re getting set to celebrate 10 years of @carrieunderwood and Sunday Night Football. Relive some of the best moments as we get closer to kickoff this fall.”

The clip highlights Carrie Underwood as she struts to the beat in glamorous dresses and poses with the biggest names in NFL history.

“People really connect with Sunday Night Football and forget everything else that’s going on in the world,” Underwood said of the weekly match-off during a 2021 video.

With the polarity of the world in recent years, the singer believes that fans need to come together more than ever. And she’s certain that there are few better ways to find common ground or a friendly competition than with football.

Underwood especially loves the challenge of making the same lyrics “fresh” with each new opener. And she’s always impressed with the ways that the series reinvents the video to fit the times. Fans likely remember how they did so last year with an impressive CGI display.

We all love seeing Carrie Underwood return year after year, too. And we instantly connect her iconic voice with the show. But there are some people who are still surprised by the casting, namely Underwood’s son Isaiah.

As she told Access Hollywood in 2021, nine years passed before he realized that his mom had the high-profile side gig. And when it finally dawned on him, he was a bit confused.

“I feel like the kids are usually on their way to bedtime by then,” she admitted. “But Isaiah, my oldest, did catch me once. And he’s like, ‘What are you doing, why are you singing at the football show? What’s happening?’”