Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Release With Pics From Amazon Music Live Performance

Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated return to country music, Denim & Rhinestones, on Friday. It’s her ninth studio album, and it comes after her foray into gospel with 2021’s My Savior and her 2020 Christmas album My Gift. It’s her first secular effort since 2018’s Cry Pretty. The first single, “Ghost Story,” has already enjoyed success on country radio.

She kicked off the celebration of new music on Thursday with an Amazon Live Performance, which is now available on Amazon Prime. She posted a few photos from the performance on her social media accounts.

“I had so much fun last night kicking off the #DenimAndRhinestones album! You can watch my @amazonmusiclive performance now on @primevideo!” she wrote in the post.

On Friday morning, she welcomed the release in another post and encouraged fans to toast the occasion.

“TODAY’S THE DAY! Put on your Denim & Rhinestones, call up your crazy fellow Crazy Angels, grab a glass of Pink Champagne and listen to my new album!” she captioned the post.

“Crazy Angels” and “Pink Champagne” reference a couple of tracks on the new release. Fans first heard “Crazy Angels” on April 22 when the track hit streamers. “Pink Champagne” was previously unreleased.

Carrie Comes to Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest on Saturday

She’ll keep the Nashville party rolling on Saturday as she joins Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne and Randy Houser at Nissan Stadium. Throughout the CMA Fest weekend, she’ll also have her Denim & Rhinestones Experience at The Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. The setup promises to be a great photo opportunity for visiting fans.

Outsider is all over the Music City this weekend covering one of country music’s biggest events of the year. Follow along on Twitter to stay up to date on all of the weekend’s biggest performances. The festival concludes on Sunday at Nissan Stadium with a full lineup that includes Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum and Sara Evans.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour is Coming This Fall

Carrie will take off most of the summer. She has two festival stops. First is Country Concert 2022 in Fort Laramie, Ohio on July 7. Then she’s on the lineup for the legendary Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on August 21.

The ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour gets rolling in Greenville, S.C. on October 15 at Bon Secours Arena. It’s a four-month trek, pausing for the holidays in December and January. The second leg includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. You can check out all of the dates and ticket information at her site.