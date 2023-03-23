Carrie Underwood Celebrates Hometown Animal Shelter Milestone in Heartfelt Video

Country superstar Carrie Underwood took to Twitter to highlight a huge milestone for her hometown animal shelter. Sporting a hoodie featuring the iconic Sissy Spack horror film, Carrie, Underwood beamed with pride as she began her video. “As a lot of you guys know, my mom and my aunt Donna and an amazing team of volunteers run the Happy Paws Animal Shelter in my hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma. That’s funded by my C.A.T.S Foundation,” she pointed out.

“This year is our 10th year for the spay and neuter program. And I just wanted to share that to date we have fixed 37,833 animals. I just wanted to be sure to thank Dr. Robbins the vet and his wonderful team and again, everybody who helps out each week at the shelter for helping to control the pet population in Oklahoma.”

“There’s a lot of love and a lot of care put into that place and I just wanted to share how proud I am of everybody. So thank you, guys.” Underwood also took a moment to thank fans for their continued support of her C.A.T.S Foundation.

“Thanks to the fans,” Underwood said. “You guys do a lot of fundraisers and you donate, which is super cool. You’re a part of this too. And if you want to get involved in your own town, I promise you there are animal shelters and there are programs just like ours literally everywhere. Across the United States. So get involved.”

Last month, Carrie Underwood underscored her love of animals in a different way

This isn’t the only recent example of Underwood’s love of animals. Last month, she took to Instagram and posted charming snapshots of her new rescue dog. In her post, she joyfully announced that she had adopted a puppy from Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue in North Carolina. She introduced the new pooch as “Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher,” the “newest member of the family.”

“We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while, and she seemed just too good to be true!” Underwood continued in the caption. She also revealed that she first met Charlie while touring. At Underwood’s show in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue provided an opportunity for potential families by bringing adoptable furry friends to the event.

Over the course of her career, this eight-time GRAMMY winner has been an avid advocate for animal adoption. To further foster that cause, she founded The C.A.T.S Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation) in 2009. This provided aid to the people of her hometown Checotah Oklahoma.