Carrie Underwood Celebrates Opening Night of ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour With Series of Epic Pics

Country superstar Carrie Underwood finally opened her latest tour, “Denim and Rhinestones.” The singer shared amazing photos from opening night.

Underwood took to Twitter and Instagram to share a sweet message and great pictures from her first night on tour.

“I woke up this morning with the sounds of the crowd still ringing in my ears! What an amazing opening night for the #DenimAndRhinestones tour! Thanks, Greenville, SC for being what may have been the loudest arena crowd we’ve ever had! @JimmieAllen …http://instagram.com/p/Cjx53uBOHCd,” she wrote.

I woke up this morning with the sounds of the crowd still ringing in my ears! What an amazing opening night for the #DenimAndRhinestones tour! Thanks, Greenville, SC for being what may have been the loudest arena crowd we’ve ever had! @JimmieAllen …https://t.co/ko0cUd4pEq pic.twitter.com/rTg0lN2q5y — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 16, 2022

The photos have fans even more pumped for the rest of the tour. The star is performing her album of the same name of the tour.

One fan commented on her Instagram post: “Wow what a night and what a tour! Counting down the days until my two shows! Entertainer of the century!”

Another person replied on Twitter, and they were clearly happy with their experience at the opening show: “You are a true entertainer always learning new skills and crushing expectations. So worth the trip to SC.”

Before the show, Underwood took to Instagram to show off the merch that will be available at the shows, and the pieces are amazing. Of course there’s bejeweled denim, beautiful hoodies and t-shirts, and much more. She shared the video of the merch table, writing: “New tour merch is here!! #DenimAndRhinestonesTour : store.carrieunderwood.fm.”

Underwood’s last tour was in 2019 — she has performed since, but only at festivals and her Las Vegas residency. She was extremely excited for this tour, and she wasn’t shy about talking about it.

“I love to sing,” she said to TODAY. “When I’m on stage, I feel like I’m at home.”

Carrie Underwood’s Son Just Starting to Realize She is Famous

In an interview with TODAY, Underwood shared a hilarious fact about her 7-year-old son, Isaiah.

“I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she said. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

The star and her family will make visits to each other throughout the tour, as seeing each other is obviously important to all of them.

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day,” she said.

Underwood has expressed before that she used to feel guilty about juggling her career and being a mother. Thankfully, she has learned to accept that she can not only do both, but be great at both as well.

“I felt a little bad that he doesn’t have a ‘normal’ babyhood,” she previously said to TODAY. “My friend told me I needed to cut myself some slack and said, ‘God gave him to you and he knows what you do.’ Once she said that, I was like, this is the way it’s supposed to be, and I should not worry so much. I give motherhood my all. I give entertaining my all.”