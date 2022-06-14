Carrie Underwood Crushes ‘Velvet Heartbreak’ Performance on ‘Good Morning America’: VIDEO

Decked out in bedazzled denim, Carrie Underwood absolutely crushed her Good Morning America performances. She sang “Crazy Angels” and “Velvet Heartbreak” from Denim & Rhinestones, and her live sound is crystal clear. Underwood’s team posted a few videos from her appearance on Twitter.

“Watch Carrie’s performance of ‘Velvet Heartbreak’ from @ABCGMA3!” they wrote, along with a 30-second clip from the show. The tweet linked to a YouTube video of the full performance, as well. Check it out below!

Carrie Underwood Shares Epic Photos from CMA Fest

CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium was a completely sold-out affair, and Carrie Underwood joined Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Lainey Wilson, and so many more for Nashville’s favorite weekend. She recently shared a series of photos on Instagram from the amazing night.

“We had so much fun last night at #CMAFest!” she captioned the photos. “So much energy in that crowd! Hope you are all having fun in our fine city! Thanks for coming out to party!” The photos featured Underwood in a red and black look, engaging with the massive crowd and looking like she was having a great time. She recently opened up about her social anxiety, and how she gets nervous in crowds, yet she performed so flawlessly for roughly 10% of Nashville’s population at Nissan Stadium. Clearly, Carrie Underwood contains multitudes.

She also shared a look at the stadium with 70,000 fewer people, giving fans a sneak peek during soundcheck. “Rehearsin’ for the stadium tonight at the #CMAFest! Who’s coming? Let’s do this!” she wrote. Fans turned out in droves for CMA Fest; with performances around the city during the day, and the big-time shows at night, there was plenty to see and experience that weekend.

How ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Fits as an Underwood Era

Carrie Underwood recently revealed that she likes to treat her albums as eras in her career, and Denim & Rhinestones is just the latest in a long list. She’s had mega-hits and endlessly recognizable songs from every one of her albums; “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats” from Some Hearts, “Last Name” from Carnival Ride, “Cowboy Casanova” from Play On, “Two Black Cadillacs” from Blown Away, “Dirty Laundry” from Storyteller, and the titular track from Cry Pretty.

Now, Denim & Rhinestones is joining Carrie Underwood’s legacy. This album is chock-full of hits–after a bit of a lull with Cry Pretty and her two faith-based albums, Denim & Rhinestones is coming back strong. It’s a callback to Underwood’s early work, while still being a polished, mature project. It’s bubbly, sparkles-and-neon fun, and Underwood did a fantastic job putting it together. I, for one, love that it’s the “sing into your hairbrush” vibe she promised us in the beginning; never say Carrie Underwood doesn’t deliver, because she definitely does.