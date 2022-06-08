Carrie Underwood Dedicates ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour to Supporting Military Veterans

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is dedicating a portion of ticket sales from her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to a military nonprofit. Underwood revealed that she is donating one dollar of every ticket sold to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which supports veterans. Considering her venues hold thousands of paying customers, and her tour spans 43 different stops, the final tally could reach a magnificent sum.

The foundation announced the news via social media, extending a “massive thank you” to Underwood, Taste of Country reports.

“Tunnel to Towers helps the families of American heroes in their darkest hour. We’re only able to do this important work because of the support from great people like Carrie Underwood. Her generous donation will help make 2022 the biggest year yet for the Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to Carrie,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said.

We are so excited to announce we will be receiving a generous gift from 8-time #grammyaward winner @Carrieunderwood. $1 from each ticket sold for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, will benefit T2T’s programs. Massive THANK YOU to @carrieunderwood for helping us continue to #dogood. pic.twitter.com/VHpQ8VGWh6 — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) May 18, 2022

Tunnels to Towers typically helps out vets and first responders who suffered catastrophic injuries in the line of duty. One of the primary ways they support beneficiaries is by providing mortgage-free homes or paying off their home loans.

In 2021, they provided more than 200 mortgage-free homes to the military heroes; and in 2022, they want to try to end veteran homelessness once and for all by upping the ante to 500 homes per year.

Underwood’s donation will cover many of the org’s expenses and operating costs. She has also donated portions of her ticket sales to similar charities in the past; like in 2013 during her Blown Away Tour (ACM Lifting Lives org) and 2015 during her Storyteller Tour (CATS Foundation).

In addition to her tour, Underwood also announced the extension of her “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” series into 2023.

Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour kicks off in October

To celebrate the launch of her album and subsequent supporting tour (both dubbed Denim & Rhinestones), Underwood said she’s planning an exhibition to commemorate the occasion. She said she will host a pop-up exhibit at the Historic Bell Tower during the first weekend of the album’s release (June 10).

“Come out and experience a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition. It features interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and also a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones,” reads the statement on the website. “Fans can then have their photos taken in immersive displays. The displays are also themed to songs from the album including “Ghost Story,” “Crazy Angels,” “Pink Champagne” and more! Local designers will be on site doing live merch customizations in the retail boutique from 11am-3pm each day.”

The Denim & Rhinestones Experience will open on June 10 and run through the 12th. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. The tour begins on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina.