Carrie Underwood Explains How That Epic Axl Rose Collaboration Came to Be

According to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, her unforgettable collab with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose during the Stagecoach Festival was “many years in the making.” This, the Before He Cheats singer is quick to point out, is because she has always been a big fan of the iconic rocker.

Carrie Underwood Simply Wouldn’t Take “No” For An Answer When Angling For Her GNR Collab

According to Carrie Underwood, she had been trying to convince the Paradise City singer for a while, the country music star tells Rolling Stone in a recent interview. And, she was getting close to this dream with “a couple of almost maybes.”

“But for (Stagecoach) … I sent him an email,” Undewerwod recalls of connecting with Axl Rose.

“And said, ‘We’re so close to you’,” she says. “And explained the why and what he meant to me.”

Underwood Was Always “Mesmerized” By Axl Rose’s Unique Sound

In her interview, Carrie Underwood recalls telling the Gun N’ Roses icon what he has meant to her as she developed her own unique sound. And how his voice had always “mesmerized” her.

“The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate,” Underwood relates.

“And his (Rose) voice always mesmerized me,” the country music hitmaker continues. So, Underwood adds…this is exactly what she told him. And, it worked well because Rose was ready to join Underwood onstage for the April Stage Coach performance.

And it was a memorable one at that. The two music powerhouses came together to perform two of GNR’s most popular hits Sweet Child of Mine and Paradise City.

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!” Underwood exclaims in a Twitter post following the wild performance.

Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose… https://t.co/Z91QtDQ6OI pic.twitter.com/vQnAJJMFPn — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 1, 2022

“I am still freaking out!!!” she continues in the post. “Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!”

Underwood Has Always Been Proud Of Her Rocker Edge

Carrie Underwood fans know well that the singer has long displayed her love of some of the best rock music. After all, she has covered some of the biggies such as Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith. However, she’s only recently made it public how deep her Guns N’ Roses fandom goes.

In fact, Underwood recently revealed to late-night TV icon Jimmy Fallon that she “abandoned” her husband and kids to see the group in Las Vegas.

“I mean, I might have like, hung out with Axl after the show a little bit,” she shared.