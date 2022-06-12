Carrie Underwood Explains How Husband Mike Fisher Helps Her Break Out of Her Comfort Zone

Superstar country music singer Carrie Underwood said that she’d be happy to stay at home and spend all of her time with family. According to her, she’s an introvert, even though she tours the world and performs for thousands of fans annually. The person that helps her feel more comfortable in her own skin is her husband Mike Fisher.

“I don’t want to go to restaurants, I don’t want to travel. I don’t want to go anywhere,” she said, as reported by People Magazine. “I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house… I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that.”

Underwood, 39, said that Fisher, a retired NHL star, helps balance her introverted tendencies with some extroverted excitement. He encourages her to go out and enjoy life more often, and she’s happier as a result of the encouragement.

“He’s got a million friends and we’re always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘We don’t need to go out all the time,’ so I pull him back a little bit. And then he’s like, ‘We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'”

Carrie Underwood loves rock n’ roll thanks to a childhood of 80’s metal music

Fans might be surprised to hear that Underwood is a bit shy given her raucous on-stage personality. She said much of that bravado came from being raised on rock music. Her older sisters would play songs by Van Halen and Guns N’ Roses on the radio and Underwood would learn to appreciate the songs.

“I feel like at this point, all my fans know that I have a huge love of rock music,” she said, revealing that her sisters would make her sing Mötley Crüe’s “Smokin’ In the Boys Room” at just 3 years old.

So now, as a superstar herself, the party vibe of rock music inspires her to write and record country crossover tunes that make her feel excited. Underwood said that after releasing her Christmas album My Gift and her gospel album My Savior, and finishing her Las Vegas residency, she was ready to “just have fun” while working on the new record.

“I want to think about going out on the road, I want to think about being on tour. I want to think about being with people again and how these songs are going to translate in front of people,” she said. “So that’s what we did. We didn’t think about it too much. We made music that really felt good. Feels good to sing, felt fun to write.”

Her new effort, Denim & Rhinestones, dropped last week.