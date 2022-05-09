Carrie Underwood Fans Are Freaking Out on Instagram Over Her Stagecoach Outfit

Superstar artist Carrie Underwood brought the house down at Stagecoach last month, but it’s her wardrobe collection from that night that still has fans buzzing. The “Ghost Story” singer leaned in to her new album title, Denim & Rhinestones, by rocking a bedazzled set of cutoff jean shorts, blue-jean jacket, and sparkling purple top fit for a night out of Broadway in Nashville.

Of course, no Carrie concert would be complete without a costume change. Among her many outfits, Underwood also donned a jacket that cleverly said “Carriecoach,” a shining Guns N’ Roses graphic tee, and a different pair of denim shorts that put her famous legs on full display.

Last week Carrie took to Instagram to bask in the afterglow of her epic performance, Country Living reports. She posted a carousel of seven pictures from the evening, including shots of the crowd and of her band. But the shots of Carrie, herself, standing fierce with arms spread and the rhinestone microphone inches from her face really capture the moment best. And fans agree, with tons of positive messages flooding into her comment section in support of the mother of two.

“Loving the purple booties! Looking good girl! Glad you’re savoring the moments!”

“By far the best part of the whole festival and the number 1 reason I bought a ticket!”

“One word!!! Perfection!!!”

“Your legs are a show in itself.”

Now with close to two decades in the industry and eight studio albums under her belt, Underwood is a bona fide superstar who influences the culture of country music in a multitude of ways. Even when she dresses down to a pair of Daisy Dukes and a sequin shirt, she redefines the fashion genre. At this point, anytime she shows up to an event, the world takes notice.

Carrie Underwood just headlined Stagecoach to the applause of thousands, but her humble roots begin on a little show called American Idol

Underwood won the American Idol crown in 2005, back when the show carried tremendous social significance and industry clout. Now, the superstar singer returns to her roots as a mentor for this season’s Top 5.

The long-running singing show has already featured a large number of celebrity guest mentors this season. Gabby Barrett, Derek Hough, will.i.am, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lee DeWyze, Lauren Alaina, Haley Reinhart, and Chayce Beckham have all contributed already to this season’s mentor process.

But it seems that the show saved the best for last. Host Ryan Seacrest announced Underwood’s participation last night to immediate buzz and anticipation. He described Carrie’s involvement as a “once-in-a-lifetime mentor session” for the lucky up-and-coming singers.

The official American Idol Twitter page also announced Carrie Underwood’s participation. “Well, here’s a dream come true! #AmericanIdol icon @carrieunderwood will mentor the Top 5, live from the home of her Las Vegas residency ‘REFLECTION’ at @resortsworldlv! Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?”