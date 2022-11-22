Carrie Underwood Fans Are Loving Her AMA’s Performance of ‘Crazy Angels’

While Carrie Underwood is ending her Denim & Rhinestones Tour for 2022–picking back up in Feb. 2023!–she did make time for a performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20. Fans are going nuts after her incredible stunts and amazing vocal performance.

Underwood started her performance near the back of the theater in a huge sphere, then floated effortlessly over the crowd to the AMA stage. She wore a black and white jumpsuit striped with hot pink and blue, her long blonde hair curled and shining under the stage lights as always. She flawlessly performed her song “Crazy Angels” for the gathered crowd, who loved every second.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

The fans loved the performance as well, flocking to the AMA’s post on Twitter about Carrie Underwood to show their support. “The way she is one of the ONLY artists to sing LIVE and do it flawlessly is amazing!!” one fan commented. Another wrote, “out performed all the other performers with ease.”

After this performance, Carrie Underwood is taking a break before heading to the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 9. She’ll play two shows there before taking time off for the holidays. Underwood will be back on tour with Jimmie Allen on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Carrie Underwood Takes Whole Family to NASA After Embarking On First Tour Without Them

Earlier in November, Carrie Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob made a trip to NASA headquarters in Houston, as Underwood’s tour took her to both Austin and Houston. She posted about the trip on Instagram, writing, “Had the best day [NASA] talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas, and meeting some really cool people! Thanks to [astronaut Shane Kimbrough] and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!!”

Additionally, this is the first tour Carrie Underwood is going on without her family since she had her kids. Both her children are in school now, which means she can’t take them along on this massive 47-stop tour. Underwood and her husband decided their boys needed to stick to their lives and routines at home.

But, that doesn’t mean she’s not going to see them at all. She purposely scheduled small breaks in her tour so she can see her family in between. Like the NASA trip during her Texas stops. And, she’s taking a break for the holidays as well, so she’ll get more than a month to spend with her family.

“They’ll be out to visit,” Underwood said to The Today Show about her family. “This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”