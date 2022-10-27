Carrie Underwood Fans Are Ready to ‘Riot’ If She Doesn’t Win CMA’s EOTY

Carrie Underwood was nominated for the 2022 CMA Entertainer of the Year award, and her legion of devoted fans are warning that if she doesn’t win, there will be consequences.

The singer is competing against Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen during this year’s Nov. 9th ceremony. And yesterday (Oct 26), she announced that she’ll also be singing her newest single, Hate My Heart, during the show.

People were thrilled by the news, of course. But they were even more concerned with her future Entertainer of the Year status.

“Thank goodness!! She’s the only reason I’ll watch it !!!!” one fan wrote about the upcoming performance. “Praying you win EOTY!!!! You’ve deserved it for years.. IMO you should have 3 of those trophies by now.”

“She better win entertainer of the year, especially bc she’s on tour, and the concert I went to was the best night ever,” another added.

Carrie Underwood Has Been Nominated For the Award Four Times—And She’s Never Won

The Country Music Association has given the Just a Dream singer an Entertainer of the Year nod four times total, but she’s never won the award. Considering she’s a bonafide megastar, that’s a surprising piece of trivia. And fans want her losing streak to end.

This will be her third consecutive year with a nomination. In 2021, she lost to Luke Combs. And in 2020, Eric Church beat her out. When he did, even Miranda Lambert was shocked.

“I think that last year was bull sh** and that Carrie should’ve taken it,” she told Los Angeles Times.

And plenty of other people share her sentiment.

“EOTY or we riot,” another person added under the Instagram post.

In total, Carrie Underwood has won nine CMAs during her career. And she’s gotten close to the coveted title of Female Vocalist of the Year on four occasions.

This year, she’s up for Female Vocalist once more. And she’s also in the running for Musical Event of the Year with Jason Aldean.

If Carrie Underwood doesn’t win, we’re sure the worst that will happen is some internet venting. But we do agree that it’s strange that the eight-time Grammy winner has never earned the title. However, while she deserves it, she’s up against some tough competition, who all deserve a win.

Find out who takes the trophy when Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the show on ABC on Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. EST.