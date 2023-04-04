Carrie Underwood Fans Up in Arms, Accuse CMT Awards of Being ‘Rigged’

The CMT Awards made their inaugural Texas debut, and Carrie Underwood set the Lone Star State ablaze with her performance. Country music sensation, nominee, and presenter extraordinaire graced the red carpet in a mesmerizing sequins-covered ensemble before taking the stage to deliver her chart-topping hit “I Hate My Heart.”

Carrie sparkled as she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling Swarovski crystal-encrusted top and matching shorts from Dolce & Gabbana. She accentuated her look with silver heels, stacks of shimmering jewelry, and an effortlessly chic messy ponytail. However, her showstopping legs were truly the star of this stunning ensemble.

CMT’s Instagram feed posted a video from the red carpet, along with an accompanying caption. “Performer, presenter, nominee, and #CMTAwards carpet SHOWSTOPPER: @carrieunderwood!.” Enthusiasts eagerly posted in the comments section to express their admiration for her stylish appearance.

“Smoke show. Stunning. Classy”, one fan wrote. “With those LEGS!!!!! Hell No she shouldn’t wear pants EVER!!!!!”, another fan gushed. One fan agreed with that assessment. “Best. Legs. On. The. Planet,” they wrote. Finally, another Underwood lover crowned the country crooner. “The Queen had arrived!!!”

Carrie has long been a staple at the CMT Music Awards. According to Country Living, she has received more wins than any other artist in its history. However, despite garnering two nominations this year for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, she ended up going home award-less. Promoting the event on her Instagram feed, Carrie shared a video that elicited an overwhelming response from her followers in the comments.

“Carrie’s performance was phenomenal, but she got robbed again. What’s wrong with the CMT and CMA?”, one fan wrote. “Carrie should have won this. Her talent beats any other nominee!! Love you, Carrie,” another fan chimed in.

Other fans took the loss even further. “You deserved the win but once again CMT is rigged,” one outraged Underwood lover wrote. Another felt like their votes went unnoticed. “I voted so many times!! You should have won this award!”, they wrote. “Boycott them next year! CMT isn’t country anymore!”, another jilted fan commented.

Carrie Underwood recently celebrated a milestone close to her heart

Meanwhile, Underwood recently took to Twitter to highlight a huge milestone for her hometown animal shelter. Sporting a hoodie featuring the iconic Sissy Spack horror film, Carrie, Underwood beamed with pride as she began her video. “As a lot of you guys know, my mom and my aunt Donna and an amazing team of volunteers run the Happy Paws Animal Shelter in my hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma. That’s funded by my C.A.T.S Foundation,” she pointed out.

“This year is our 10th year for the spay and neuter program. And I just wanted to share that to date we have fixed 37,833 animals. I just wanted to be sure to thank Dr. Robbins the vet and his wonderful team and again, everybody who helps out each week at the shelter for helping to control the pet population in Oklahoma.”

Over the course of her career, this eight-time grammy winner has been an avid advocate for animal adoption. To further foster that cause, she founded The C.A.T.S Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation) in 2009. This provided aid to the people of her hometown Checotah Oklahoma.